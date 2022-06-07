Ducks Unlimited, NRCS partner to restore grasslands in South Dakota

A recently announced partnership will attempt to regenerate native vegetation in eastern South Dakota and the Great Plains, according to a press release from Ducks Unlimited, a wetland conservation organization.

The Regional Conservation Partnership program approved the "Scaling Soil Health in the Prairie Pothole Region" project, a five-year partnership between DU and U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service "to help farmers and ranchers improve soil health, restore grasslands and improve rotational livestock grazing infrastructure in eastern South Dakota," the release states.

The program is part of a larger partnership between 20 conservation organizations across South Dakota, North Dakota and Montana, which have invested $17 million in prairie lands.

“We’re excited about the unique opportunities this partnership with the RCPP provides to the region’s natural resources,” DU Conservation Programs Manger Bruce Toay said. “We’re hoping this new program helps all the project partners improve the landscape for generations to come, while at the same time, provide a valuable service to local agricultural producers.”

The project will integrate regenerative agriculture practices by planting "cover crops and small grains" into reduced tillage fields — traditional tilling warms up soil for planting at the expense of its long-term health. It will also promote the restoration of native grasslands and provide livestock grazing infrastructure assistance for fencing, water development and other necessities.

“The ability to effectively manage grassland and cropland systems with rotation livestock grazing is critical and often a limiting factor to building soil health and retaining grassland and wetland systems on working lands,” Toay said.

DU's conservation staff will offer financial and technical assistance to agriculture producers as part of the program. Environmental and economic data will be collected during the project's five-year term, which the release states will be used to promote soil health education and mentorship opportunities throughout the Great Plains.

Farmers and ranchers interested in this new opportunity can reach out to Bruce Toay at 605-380-0684 or btoay@ducks.org to request an application. There are a limited number of enrollment positions open for this program. Initial applications are due by June 17, 2022.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Ducks Unlimited, NRCS partner to restore grasslands in South Dakota