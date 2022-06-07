ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Rapper Trouble’s alleged killer surrenders as tributes pour in (video)

By Terry Shropshire
 2 days ago
The man who is suspected of breaking into a home and shooting and killing rising rapper Trouble has been apprehended. The man, Jamichael Jones, reportedly turned himself in to the police in suburban Atlanta at approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, June 7, 2022. at the urging of his mother....

Remains of Florida teen found tied to tree identified as possible victim of serial killer

A Florida teenager whose skeletal remains were found tied to a tree in 1974 was identified and may have been the victim of a serial killer, authorities said. The remains were determined to be those of Susan Gale Poole, 15, after a forensic DNA firm developed a profile from her remains and identified possible relatives, detective Bill Springer of the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office told reporters last week.
Kansas officers shot pregnant Black woman 5 times while her hands were raised

A 26-year-old pregnant Black woman has been critically injured after being shot five times by Kansas police. On May 27, Leonna Hale, and a man, who the Kansas City Police Department suspected of stealing a car were stopped by police while allegedly riding in a vehicle that matched the description of a stolen car. Still, eyewitnesses said the officer’s reasoning doesn’t add up to how the attempted arrest occurred. Hale had her hands up and was shot five times.
T.I. and Tiny Harris’ son King goes beserk on restaurant employees (video)

The son of T.I. and Tiny Harris is gaining notoriety and a reputation for having an explosive temper and it played out again at an Atlanta-area restaurant recently. “The Family Hustle” star cranked up his Instagram live recently during a verbal altercation with restaurant employees. King Harris, 17, is first seen in the video, seemingly explaining something. Shortly after, a restaurant worker is heard telling the young rapper that “you can talk like that outside.”
AEW Star Reportedly Arrested Over Domestic Violence Charges

That’s a serious one. There are all kinds of wrestlers in the world and some of them are among the most larger than life characters that you will find in any form of entertainment. Watching them on television can be a lot of fun and you do not know what you might get to see from one week to the next. However, these wrestlers have lives once the cameras turn off as well and now one of them is having a serious issue.
Snoop Dogg Admits Fainting Upon Seeing 2Pac After Las Vegas Shooting That Claimed His Life

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg wasn’t expecting to see Tupac Shakur in such terrible shape when his fellow rapper was in the hospital after his 1996 shooting in Las Vegas. Speaking on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Snoop Dogg recounted what he saw in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. “When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge (Knight’s) house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” Former Death Row  head Knight was driving the vehicle when Tupac was shot in the passenger’s seat. “We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up...
'Sweetie Pie's': New Development in Tim Norman's Alleged Murder-For-Hire Against Nephew

The plot thickens in Tim Norman's pending murder trial. The Welcome to Sweetie Pie's star was arrested and charged with being the ring leader in a murder-for-hire plot that left his 21-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery, dead from gunshot wounds. Norman has pleaded not guilty but the alleged shooter in the crime recently changed his plea to guilty, further implicating Norman in the already mounting case against him. Investigators allege that Norman, son of former Ike & Tina Turner background singer turned restaurant owner Miss Robbie Montgomery, believed Andre was part of a home robbery of his mother Miss Robbie. Miss Robbie is also Andre's grandmother whom she helped to raise. But according to police records, during a police interview with Andre, he pointed the finger at Tim, causing this spiral to begin.
Here's Why It Took Gunna 2 Days To Surrender In Young Thug RICO Case

Fulton County, GA – Gunna and Young Thug have been heavy topics of discussion since they were both arrested as part of a sweeping RICO indictment earlier this week. But while Young Thug was taken into custody on Monday (May 9) — the day the Fulton County prosecutors announced the indictment — Gunna didn’t surrender to authorities until Wednesday (May 11).
