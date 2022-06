DogeCoin co-founder, Billy Markus, has refuted the existence of a ‘BSCgem.’. The DogeCoin co-founder also added that every token on the Binance Smart Chain is garbage. DogeCoin co-founder, Billy Markus, has stated that there is no such thing as a ‘BSCGem’ on the Binance Smart Chain. According to his analysis, every token on the Binance Smart Chain is garbage, and every Twitter account mentioning a ‘BSCGem’ is ‘a scam bot, a scumbag or an idiot.’

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO