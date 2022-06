LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The second attempt to beat the record for the world's largest boat parade is set to take place at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday starting at 11 a.m. Participants and organizers are hoping to beat the current Guinness World Record of 1,180 vessels. It was set in Terengganu, Malaysia, in 2014.

