INDIANAPOLIS — Former WTHR sportscaster and Indiana Pacer Jerry Harkness will be posthumously inducted into the Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame this fall. Harkness died Aug. 24, 2021, at 81 years old. His son, Jerald, shared the news on Facebook and said, "We were great at enjoying life together. I’m so proud of all the lives you touched. How lucky am I to be your son."

