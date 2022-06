Austin ISD to receive $5.5 million in federal reimbursement for COVID-19 safety measures

On May 31, Austin ISD's last day of school, band director Ryan Thomas left Ridgetop Elementary for the last time. After 23 years teaching in Florida and Texas, Thomas resigned from his career in education in favor of a new job in desktop support, which he believes offers more growth potential. He's one of a record 2,106 staff members to depart during the 2021-22 school year (including pending resignations at the end of June), per current totals provided by the district's Office of Human Capital. That's 22% more than in 2020-21, and nearly twice the number in 2019-20. The enormous turnover has some remaining staffers in the district wondering how their campuses will function come next fall.

