CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago Police officer’s release from the hospital has been delayed after he was shot and wounded over the weekend in Englewood. As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported, Officer Erik Moreno was expected to be released from the University of Chicago Medical Center Tuesday, but the release date has been delayed. Moreno is having some more tests and labs run and now cannot be released until the results are back.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO