What business does an actor have running a college?. “The thing about the theater is that it’s a very collaborative process,” said Sue Ott Rowlands, who moves into the President’s House at Randolph College in Lynchburg on July 1. “And so we work in teams on every production. And I think that really informs my leadership style. I think it is collaborative and does focus on teamwork and team building.

RANDOLPH, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO