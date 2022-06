An explosion was reported Wednesday at a natural gas plant on Quintana Island, about 70 miles south of Houston. The blast happened at the Freeport LNG plant at Quintana around 11:40 a.m. Lt. Ian Patin of the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said authorities issued a voluntary evacuation for Quintana residents, according to The Facts reporter Raven Wuebker. People who were enjoying the nearby beach and park were forced to evacuate, KHOU's Jason Miles reported.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO