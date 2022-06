‘It was chilling’: Krasner says investigators still on scene of South St. mass shooting. Following Philadelphia’s largest shooting in nearly a decade, the city’s District Attorney Larry Krasner says investigators are still “very active” at the South St. scene. He said they’re learning new information hour by hour on exactly what happened in the shooting that left 12 injured and three dead in the heart of the commercial corridor.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO