ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBOT soybeans rise on strength in the cash market

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

CHICAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose for the fourth time in five sessions on Tuesday, with strength in the cash market highlighting robust demand for supplies. * Soybean...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans end lower after rising near record highs

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures stumbled on Friday in a setback after rising near a record high during the previous session. * The U.S. Agriculture Department, in a monthly report, lowered its outlook for 2021/22 ending stocks of U.S. soybeans to 205 million bushels from 235 million. For the 2022/23 marketing year, the soybean stocks estimate was cut to 280 million from 310 million. * Analysts were expecting the USDA's report to show soy ending stocks of 218 million for 2021/22 and 307 million for 2022/23. * The USDA also raised its estimate for 2021/22 exports. Traders said the increase was already factored into the market. * CBOT July soybean futures lost 23-1/2 cents to end at $17.45-1/2 a bushel. * July soybeans on Thursday peaked at $17.84, the highest on a continuous basis for the most-active contract since Sept. 4, 2012, and just a nickel below the all-time high. * CBOT July soymeal futures were up $1.70 at $429.10 a ton, and CBOT July soyoil lost 1.82 cents to end at 80.81 cents per lb. (Reporting by Tom Polansek)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans set for biggest weekly gain in 2 months on strong demand

SINGAPORE, June 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were poised for their biggest weekly jump in two months, despite a dip in prices on Friday, as robust demand and delayed U.S. planting underpinned the tight supply situation. Wheat gained ground and the market was in track for its first weekly...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

EXPLAINER-Why India holds the key to global rice market outlook

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, June 10 (Reuters) - India's surprise decision to ban wheat exports has raised concerns about potential curbs on rice exports as well, prompting rice traders to step up purchases and place atypical orders for longer-dated deliveries. Government and trade officials have said India, the world's biggest exporter of...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Egypt buys 3.9 mln tonnes of local wheat, surpassing 2021 figure

June 12 (Reuters) - Egypt has procured 3.9 million tonnes of domestic wheat during the current harvest season so far, surpassing last year's full-season total by 300,000 tonnes, the state-run General Company for Silos and Storage's chairman told Reuters on Sunday. Kamal Hashim added that the procured amount included 200,000...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
Agriculture Online

K.C. wheat jumps on reduced U.S. crop forecast; CBOT wheat eases

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - K.C. hard red wheat futures ended higher on Friday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture reduced its domestic production estimate for the crop, analysts said. * Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat and MGEX spring wheat eased. * The USDA, in a monthly report, pegged hard red winter wheat production at 582 million bushels. That was down from its May estimate of 590 million bushels and below analysts' expectations for 585 million. * Projections for U.S. soft red winter wheat and white winter wheat production increased from May. * The benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat futures contract settled 1/2-cent lower at $10.70-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was up 8-3/4 cents at $11.62-1/2 a bushel. * MGEX July spring wheat futures fell 2-1/2 cents to $12.21-1/2 a bushel. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by David Gregorio)
CHICAGO, IL
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. soy stocks outlook cut as exports rise

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean stocks will be smaller than previously forecast as export demand for U.S. offerings remains strong even with recently harvested supplies from Brazil and Argentina available for overseas buyers, the government said on Friday. The U.S. Agriculture Department lowered its outlook for 2021/22 ending...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy up 2-4 cents; corn down 1-2 cents; wheat down 9-10 cents

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 9 to 10 cents * Wheat inched lower overnight ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly global supply and demand report, due later Friday. * For the week, the most-active wheat contract is poised for a more than 2% increase, it's first positive trading week since the week ended May 13. * The USDA is expected to peg 2022/2023 U.S. all wheat production at 1.713 million tonnes, down from 1.729 million tonnes reported in its May report. * France's soft wheat crop condition has deteriorated for a sixth consecutive week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat was last down 9-3/4 cents at $10.61-1/2 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat fell 5-1/2 cents to $11.48-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat last eased 1/2 cent to $12.23-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Down 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Corn eased on Friday after four higher sessions, as traders positioned ahead of the USDA's monthly supply and demand report, though forecasts for warm, dry weather underpinned the market. * For the week, the most-active corn contract is set to gain 6%, its first week of higher trade since the week ended April 29. * The USDA is expected to lower 2021/2023 world corn ending stocks to 308.57 million tonnes from 309.39 million tonnes in its May report. * The U.S. agency is expected to drop Brazil's total corn production to 114.33 million tonnes from 116.00 million tonnes in its May assessment. * CBOT July corn last fell 1 cent to $7.72 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Soybeans firmed overnight, aimed at its fifth session of gains, supported by tight U.S. supplies and dry weather forecasts. * For the week, the CBOT's most-active soybean contract was aimed at a 4.4% gain, it's biggest weekly add since the week ended April 8. * The USDA is expected to drop U.S. 2021/2022 soybean stocks to 218,000 tonnes from 235,000 tonnes in its May report. * CBOT July soybeans last added 2-3/4 cents to $17.71-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Mark Porter)
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#Moving Average#Cbot#Reuters
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports now nearing 2 mln tonnes/month -EU commissioner

WARSAW, June 10 (Reuters) - Ukrainian grain exports are rising and nearing 2 million tonnes per month now, European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski said on Friday. "According to information from Ukraine, the export of grains is gradually rising and nearing two million tonnes per month currently," Wojciechowski said during...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Indonesia eases export rules further to 'flush out' palm oil stocks

* Exports allowed for non-members with $200/T fee -minister * Firms can ship 5 times domestic sales volume during 'transition' * Farmers struggling while refiners' inventory high (Recasts, adds new details on export acceleration) By Bernadette Christina and Fransiska Nangoy JAKARTA, June 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia is further easing rules to allow more companies to export palm oil, an official said on Friday, aiming to ease bottlenecks and swelling inventories caused by an export ban and regulatory changes implemented to maintain domestic supply. The world's top palm oil exporter allowed palm shipments to resume from May 23 following a three-week ban designed to boost cooking oil stocks and keeping runaway prices in check amid growing domestic discontent. But exports have been slow to restart, with confusion over procedural issues and new requirements for firms to join a government bulk cooking oil distribution programme, where a portion of their product goes to the domestic market before export permits can be granted. Companies that had not joined the programme, however, would still be allowed to ship palm oil, providing they pay a $200 per tonne charge on top of the export tax and levy, senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan said on Friday. Luhut said the latest concession was to "flush out" and reduce high palm oil inventories that have prevented refiners from buying more palm fruits from farmers, part of its new "acceleration programme". Indonesia aims to export at least 1 million tonnes of palm oil products by July 31 under the scheme. Luhut also said the government would also allow companies to export five times the amount of palm oil they have sold domestically during a "transition period". That compares with a previous three times ratio. The finance ministry raised the maximum export tax for crude palm oil (CPO) to $288 a tonne for when government reference prices are above $1,500 per tonne, a regulation document reviewed by Reuters on Friday showed. Previously the maximum export tax was $200 a tonne for when the CPO price was above $1,250. Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi said on Tuesday that while the maximum export tax would be increased, the export levy would be slashed so that the combined ceiling for both would be reduced to $488 per tonne from $575 per tonne to encourage shipments. The reduction in the export levy has not yet been announced. Below are the changes to export tax rates for CPO ($ per tonne): CPO reference Pvs tax New tax rates price rates Up to 1,000 unchanged from pvs structure >1,000-1,050 93 124 >1,050-1,100 116 148 >1,100-1,150 144 178 >1,150-1,200 166 201 >1,200-1,250 183 220 >1,250-1,300 200 240 >1,300-1,350 250 >1,350-1,400 260 >1,400-1,450 270 >1,450-1,500 280 >1,500 288 (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty and Tom Hogue)
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

High oil, wheat prices to burden Egypt with over $10 bln -finance minister

June 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices staying at $122 per barrel will cost the Egyptian budget $7.2 billion, Finance Minister Mohamed Maiit told CNBC Arabia on Sunday. Maiit said that higher global wheat prices and pressure on the Egyptian pound would burden the government with an additional $3 billion, CNBC reported.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Indonesia raises palm oil export tax but still aims to increase shipments

(Recasts and adds details, background) JAKARTA, June 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised its maximum export tax for crude palm oil by 44% on Friday but reductions in another levy are expected to reduce overall fees to send palm oil products overseas and encourage export shipments. Indonesia, the world's biggest palm oil exporter, allowed palm shipments to resume from May 23 following a three-week ban aimed at shoring up local supplies of cooking oil and keeping runaway prices in check. But it is making various changes to its exports rules, including reducing the total export tax and levy. A trade ministry official said the lower combined export palm tax and levy is expected to encourage palm oil exports. Shipments, though, have been slow to restart after the ban was lifted. Exporters still face hurdles with new requirements designed to ensure domestic supply, and the bottlenecks have irked farmers, who have struggled to sell palm fruits, with many storage tanks at mills full. This week, Indonesia also launched an export acceleration scheme aimed at shipping at least 1 million tonnes of palm oil products by July 31. On Friday, Indonesia's Ministry of Finance raised the maximum export tax for crude palm oil (CPO) to $288 a tonne for when government reference prices are above $1,500 per tonne, a regulation document reviewed by Reuters showed. Previously the maximum export tax was $200 a tonne for CPO when the price was above $1,250. The export tax change was made "to support domestic price stability and availability of palm oil products, CPO, and its derivatives," increase government income and make it easier to adjust to international pricing moves, the document said. Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi said on Tuesday that while the maximum export tax would be increased the export levy would be slashed so that the combined ceiling for both would be reduced to $488 per tonne from $575 per tonne. The reduction in the export levy has not yet been announced. Below are the changes to export tax rates for CPO ($ per tonne): CPO reference Pvs tax New tax rates price rates Up to 1,000 unchanged from pvs structure >1,000-1,050 93 124 >1,050-1,100 116 148 >1,100-1,150 144 178 >1,150-1,200 166 201 >1,200-1,250 183 220 >1,250-1,300 200 240 >1,300-1,350 250 >1,350-1,400 260 >1,400-1,450 270 >1,450-1,500 280 >1,500 288 (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Tom Hogue)
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Agriculture Online

Indian oil firms to compensate ethanol makers for higher energy costs

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, June 10 (Reuters) - Indian state fuel retailers have agreed to provide monetary relief to sugar mills and other producers of ethanol to compensate for high energy costs to boost biofuel production, according to a letter written by the companies to manufacturers. India, the world's third biggest oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Indonesia to allow more palm oil exports with extra charges-minister

JAKARTA, June 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia's government will allow exporters that have not joined its bulk cooking oil distribution programme to ship palm oil by paying a $200 per tonne charge on top of the export tax and levy, senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan said on Friday. The move is part...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to June 6

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on the crop conditions of French soft wheat, winter barley, spring barley, durum wheat and grain maize, covering week 22 ending June 6. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 22 average in France 2 10 22 63 3 Week 21 2022 2 9 22 64 3 Week 22 2021 0 3 15 74 7 WINTER BARLEY Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 22 average in France 2 11 23 62 2 Week 21 2022 1 10 24 63 2 Week 22 2021 0 5 18 72 4 SPRING BARLEY Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 22 average in France 2 15 30 52 1 Week 21 2022 2 15 30 53 1 Week 22 2021 0 2 12 81 5 DURUM Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 22 average in France 1 11 26 60 2 Week 21 2022 1 10 26 62 2 Week 22 2021 0 6 24 68 2 GRAIN MAIZE Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 22 average in France 0 1 11 82 6 Week 21 2022 0 1 9 86 4 Week 22 2021 0 1 10 87 3 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin, editing by Gus Trompiz and Jason Neely)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Indonesia issues export permits for about 460,000 T palm oil -official

JAKARTA, June 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia has issued export permits for about 460,000 tonnes of palm oil products as of June 9, Oke Nurwan, a senior trade ministry official said on Friday. The volume expanded from around 302,000 tonnes on Sunday. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy;...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Lawmakers mull margin protection, permanent disaster program for crops

Concerned by rising production costs and the longevity of sky-high commodity prices, farm-state lawmakers floated margin protection for crop growers and standby farm disaster programs on Thursday for inclusion in the 2023 farm bill. However, farm bill funding may be tight, which could limit Congress’ ability to add new features to the farm program.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Agriculture Online

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m GMT/ 6 a.m. SGT

KYIV, June 11 (Reuters) - Russian shelling of the Azot chemical plant in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk ignited a big fire on Saturday after a leak of tonnes of oil, the regional governor said, as the battle for the city raged on. ASIA-SECURITY/. U.S. and allies trade barbs...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Security trumps obesity in Britain's first food strategy

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Britain will set out its first national food strategy on Monday, focused on increasing domestic production to boost food security rather than on tackling obesity after a recommendation to tax salt and sugar in processed food was rejected. The government said Russia's invasion of Ukraine...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy