ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Kiwanis Golden K is back this year with the “Little Miss Peanut” contest at the Lincoln Highway Heritage Festival on Friday, Aug. 19 from 6-7 p.m. on the downtown gazebo stage. Golden K kicked it off earlier this month with flyers and applications to area elementary schools, and it welcomes all girls ages 6-8 years old at the time of the festival.

ROCHELLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO