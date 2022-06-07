ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A sweet deal: Lubbock mom turns love of sweets into successful home bakery

By Alana Edgin, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
It's all in the name for this home bakery - Omybrownies. Their social media pages are filled with an array of sweets inspired from classics, from Cosmic Brownies, to international cream brownies popular in Brazil.

Alyssa Prince, owner-baker behind Omybrownies, described how she went from being a cosmetologist to a baker/business owner. She had been a hairstylist and makeup artist for 10 years, leaving the profession when she had her son.

"Being a stay-at-home mom, I needed something to kind of occupy my mind … I missed working," Prince said. "I have the biggest sweet tooth and wake up craving chocolate. I just love sweets so much, and making them myself seemed like the way to go."

Food Made Fresh:Chewy little sweet bites make a simple, flavor-packed treat for summertime cookouts

Though Prince is not classically trained, she has poured time to grow her experience as a baker. She learned Portuguese so she could read recipes to make creams, which she said are popular in Brazil.

"I learned how to make those creams, and ever since I added them to my menu, they are everybody's favorite, including mine," Prince said.

Omybrownies started on Valentine's Day 2021 and has since grown from a limited menu of personalized brownie messages to an array of options. Some of her offerings include deep-dish cookies, different types of brownies and brownie buckets.

The name came from her diving into research for sweet quotes.

"There were so many examples - one was 'oh my cupcakes,' and it stuck," Prince said. "I had a list of five names … I asked my husband and my mom and they both went with Omybrownies."

How to place your Omybrownies order

Customers can order custom sweets, including pies, with specific decorations, messages or flavors. There are also Keto options on the menu.

With nearly 1,000 followers on Instagram and more than 1,100 on Facebook, Prince is looking to the future as well.

"I would love to open a storefront ... as soon as my little one starts school," Prince said. "I think about it all the time, imagining what my bakery would like like, how I'd decorate it, what the menu would be. It's definitely something I would love to do in the future."

Until then, people can keep up with OMyBrownies and order on Facebook and Instagram.

