Philadelphia, PA

Trudy Haynes, Philadelphia's first Black TV reporter, dies at 95

By Noah Zucker
phillyvoice.com
 3 days ago

Trudy Haynes, the Emmy Award-winning journalist who smashed barriers to become Philadelphia's first Black TV reporter, died Tuesday morning at age 95. Haynes joined CBS3 in 1965 and remained there until her retirement in 1999. Over the course of her career, she interviewed icons like Martin Luther King Jr., former President...

www.phillyvoice.com

Cheryl E Preston

Harrison Wagoner death update

Jack Wagomer, Kristina Wagoner, Harrison WagonerSoaps She Knows. Harrison Wagoner the 27-year-old son of actors Jack and Kristina Wagoner was found dead in a Los Angeles parking lot early on Monday morning June 6th. In 2016 Harrison was missing for 5 days and his father revealed that he feared for his son's life because he dealt with drug and alcohol addiction. NBC News has confirmed that Wagner was found unresponsive in the 11200 block of Chandler Boulevard and pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 5 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

Queen Latifah On Denzel Washington Appearing On ‘The Equalizer’: It’s In The Fans Control

Netflix has a new movie that has hit the streaming seats that will make you think twice about giving up on your dreams. The film is called Hustle, and stars Queen Latifah and Adam Sandler. It follows Philadelphia 76ers scout Stanley Sugerman (played by Sandler) whose love for basketball is unparalleled and has ambitions to becoming a coach but continues to hit roadblocks. His search around the world leads him to Spain, when he discovers Bo Cruz (Utah Jazz’s Juancho Hernangómez), an incredible streetball player with a troubled past. Stanley and Bo connect on and off the court, with their passion for the game, and as loving family men who want to prove they can win — in basketball and in life. With the support of Stanley's wife, Teresa (played by Latifah), audiences will watch to see if Sugerman and Bo can finally come out on top and live out their dreams.
MOVIES
Oxygen

N.Y. Mother Pleads For Public's Help After Daughter Disappears On Work Trip To Washington D.C.

A mother is desperate to find her daughter who disappeared more than a month ago after traveling to Washington D.C. TiJae Baker, 23, was last seen by loved ones leaving her Wortman Avenue, Brooklyn residence on May 1 at around 3:36 p.m., according to the NYPD. The missing woman’s mother, Toquanna Baker, told reporters with New York ABC affiliate WABC that TiJae boarded a bus for Washington D.C. to make posters shortly after meeting an unnamed woman online.
BROOKLYN, NY
Vibe

The O’Jays Unveil Dates For Farewell Tour, ‘Last Stop On Love’s Train’

Click here to read the full article. All aboard as The O’Jays embark on their final farewell, the Last Stop On Love’s Train Tour. The previously announced tour features original members Eddie Levert and Walter Williams, alongside bandmate Eric Nolan Grant, as they take fans on a ride throughout their six-decade catalog. The 11-city tour kicks off in Philly next week (June 17) and will wrap up this September in Memphis, Tenn. Fans in the DMV area are especially lucky as they’ll be able to catch the trio for free at the AFRAM Festival in Baltimore on Juneteenth.More from VIBE.comThe O'Jays...
MEMPHIS, TN

