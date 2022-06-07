ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

New OTR retailer Fly by Nature opening soon in 3CDC's Willkommen development

By Cierra Britten, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Shh02_0g3Pd4f800

There's a new Black-owned retailer coming to Over-the-Rhine.

Local entrepreneur and outfitter Cameron Mundo is opening Fly by Nature in a commercial space located in Cincinnati Center City Development Corp.'s newly completed Willkommen project.

The Willkommen development is a mixed-use, mixed-income project with 16 historic spaces and four new infill buildings throughout four project sites in OTR.

Located at 1606 Race St., Fly by Nature will be the development's first tenant and 3CDC's first small business to open north of Liberty Street. The store is set to open in the coming weeks, according to 3CDC.

Mundon said he believes that he couldn't have picked a better location in OTR.

“The space is directly across the street from Alabama Fish Bar – and they always have a line,” Mundon said in a release. “There is always great foot traffic because of both Alabama’s and Findlay Market. I really think the area is going to be built up like Vine Street before long.”

Mundon and a friend started Fly by Nature nearly 10 years ago, but paused the business due to some unforeseen circumstances. Years later, Mundon made the decision to start the business back up on his own.

He promoted Fly by Nature through social media and traveling around the city, engaging with different local businesses and selling merchandise out of the truck of his car at the University of Cincinnati.

Mundon said he is excited and looking forward to being able to give his shoppers an in-store experience, where they can actually try on the clothes before they purchase them.

He said he is also eager to be apart of the OTR community.

“I’d like to find a way to give back to local youth. I wouldn’t be where I am today without the support of every single person who has ever purchased one of my items, and now it’s my turn to pay it forward,” Mundon said in a release. “I just want to set a good example for my son of the hard work it takes to be successful.”

