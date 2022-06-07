ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer Park Deli worker accused of stealing $40K in scratch-off lottery tickets from store

By Victoria Moorwood, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago

An employee at a deli in Deer Park is accused of stealing more than $40,000 in lottery tickets from the store, according to prosecutors.

Emilee Ellis, 34, worked at the family-owned Deer Park Deli. On Monday, June 6, she was indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury on one count of felony theft.

According to court documents, between January and May 25 of this year, Ellis is accused of stealing $40,500 worth of scratch-off Ohio Lottery tickets from the deli. Ellis would allegedly take the tickets from the store's back office, mark them as sold and cash in the winning tickets .

The documents note that Ellis' actions were finally brought to light by the store's owners and Ohio Lottery investigators.

Deer Park Deli has been family-owned and operated for more than 70 years. The store sells produce, meat, liquor and grocery items. Keith, Diane and Kevin Kolthoff currently run the business.

Ellis was arrested on May 25 and was ordered to stay away from the store and its owners. She is due back in court on June 9.

Neither the deli owners nor the Ohio Lottery could be reached for comment.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Deer Park Deli worker accused of stealing $40K in scratch-off lottery tickets from store

