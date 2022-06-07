Lynyrd Skynyrd: Big Wheels Keep On Turnin’ Tour Heading to the Cajundome

Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Lynyrd Skynyrd is bringing their Big Wheels Keep on Turnin’ Tour to Lafayette with very special guest Don Felder and the Outlaws.

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Big Wheels Keep on Turnin’ Tour makes a stop at the Cajundome on Friday, September 9th, with special guest Don Felder and the Outlaws. Tickets will go on sale to the public THIS Friday, June 10th at 10 AM at the Cajundome Box Office and cajundome.com.

In 2018, Lynyrd Skynyrd announced that, after a career that has spanned more than 40 years and includes a catalog of more than 60 albums with more than 30 million units sold, they would embark on their "Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour".

The farewell tour logged over 50 stops by the end of 2018.

In 2019 Johnny Van Zant, Gary Rossington, and Rickey Medlocke sat down with Dan Rather for a candid conversation on "The Big Interview with Dan Rather" during the first leg of their farewell tour. Reflecting on Lynyrd Skynyrd’s enduring legacy and their fans around the world, Rossington told Rather, “It takes a long time to finish a farewell tour when you’re like us, ‘cause we’ve played everywhere… I keep jokin’ it’d take ten years to do the farewell tour.”

Did Lynyrd Skynyrd Break-up?

However, like many things since COVID hit last year, their Farewell tour has been put on pause. Lead singer, Johnny Van Zant said, "this past year has been very difficult on so many people, including us and our families. I think you realize once something is taken away from you, you truly realize how important it is and such a part of your life."

Original member and guitarist Gary Rossington added, "you know, we were in the last part of the Farewell Tour when COVID turned our world upside down. And since that time, we have been talking amongst the band, and realized that music has such a way of healing. Maybe it’s not our time to go? And maybe it’s our time to lift people’s spirits and lives and bring back some joy and happiness after so much turmoil this past year. This country and the world have been through a lot this past year with COVID. We’re still standing, still keeping the music going. We want to do the guys who aren’t with us any more proud, and keep the name proud, too.”

Who is in Lynyrd Skynyrd?

On this tour, original member Gary Rossington will be joined by Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington, and Carol Chase.

