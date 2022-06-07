ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmer’s Cornbread Mix and Baking Soda Rat Poison Won’t Hurt Pets [Video]

By Michael Dot Scott
 5 days ago
Michael Dot Scott

When comes to controlling rats on our property, the last thing we want to do is put our pets and other animals in danger. This farmer has the perfect solution...

Cornbread Mix and Baking Soda Rat Poison

YouTube Channel PINE MEADOWS HOBBY FARM A Frugal Homestead "focuses on all things homesteading or small farming" and has quite a few tips and tricks when it comes to getting rid of unwanted pests and rodents on your property.

In this video, the owner of the hobby farm shares what he says is the most effective method he's tried when it comes to poisoning rats while also keeping all of the other animals on his farm safe.

His solution? cornbread mix and baking soda and a dollar Tupperware container.

He takes a plastic container from Dollar Tree, cuts a circular hole in one end, then mixes four teaspoons of Jiffy corn muffin mix and four teaspoons of baking soda.

In this video, Jerald A. Hanson says he uses the Jiffy muffin mix with honey. According to Hanson, the honey flavor helps to attract the rats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bvXak_0g3Pd08E00
YouTube Via Pine Meadows Hobby Farm A Frugal

It's the baking soda, not the muffin mix, that does the rats in.

When rats eat the muffin mix and baking soda mix, the baking soda swells and create gas when it mixes with the acids in the rat's stomach.

As Hanson says, "rats can't burp or fart" and as a result the gaseous mix causes the rat to...expire.

Besides being a cheap and easy way to get rid of rats, the corn muffin and baking soda natural rat poison mix is safe for your pets.

They get the bubble gut if they eat some of it but they'll be OK.

Rat Poison#Baking Soda#Rats#Poisoning#Cornbread
