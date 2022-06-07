ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina, OH

Lorain-Medina Rural Electric, CoBank grant $7,726 to Mapleton's Athletic Boosters

By Staff Report
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 3 days ago
Lorain-Medina Rural Electric Cooperative (LMRE), in partnership with CoBank, a national cooperative bank, announces in a news release a $7,726.84 grant to the Mapleton Schools Athletic Boosters for its cross country team and community.

The purpose of the funding is to aid in the education, training, health and development of the Mapleton cross country team members, students and community.

To promote and encourage cross country and healthy living, Joe Ortiz, sixth- and eighth-grade science teacher, head cross country coach and assistant track and field coach, said in the release: “By providing our best, we can encourage, welcome and celebrate new members into our programs. These funds will help cover the purchase of a laundry list of equipment and resources that will directly benefit the members of the Mapleton athletic department. Some of the funds will also be directed towards team and leadership development to improve our internal faculties and our external physical capabilities.”

The CoBank Sharing Success matching grant program allows LMRE to demonstrate “Concern for Community,” one of its seven cooperative principles. Through the program and this grant, LMRE can support those in need and help foster the growth of a happy, healthy, and prosperous community education program.

“Our schools are the bedrock of our communities. Not only do they touch the lives of all our kids, but they also have a direct impact on our community and its residents’ quality of life,” said LMRE General Manager Ed VanHoose in the release. “These funds will have an immediate effect on teaching teamwork, leadership and health and wellness to these students, families and the community members touched by the cross country team and Mapleton Athletic Boosters.”

“CoBank is proud to partner with customers like Lorain-Medina Rural Electric through our Sharing Success program,” said Clarence Mahovlich, vice president, CoBank, in the release. “Through its charitable contributions and outreach, Lorain-Medina is supporting the development of programs that benefit not only the students of Mapleton Schools, but the entire community.”

LMRE continues to partner with CoBank to assist schools, organizations and the community with funding wherever possible. In 2021, LMRE was able to award $10,000, with an additional $10,000 in matching funds from CoBank, to worthwhile organizations in its territory.

For more information about LMRE, CoBank, or the Sharing Success program, please visit www.lmre.org.

