Rock Rapids, IA

Iowa Woman Flees Scene of Accident, Runs Over Deputy’s Foot

By Andy
 2 days ago
An Iowa woman was arrested last week after a bizarre incident that ended with her driving over the foot of a deputy. According to NWestIowa.com, 44-year-old Mandy Lynn Davis was the driver of a vehicle involved in a car accident south of Rock Rapids on May 30 and drove away from...

ESPN 99.1 has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

