Tennessee Titans OL Taylor Lewan, eccentric Predators fan, got a visit from the Stanley Cup

By Emma Healy, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago

The Stanley Cup recently paid a visit to Taylor Lewan’s house last month, and the Tennessee Titans offensive tackle had big plans for the trophy’s arrival.

In the days leading up to the visit, Lewan had visions of himself posing with the trophy, sleeping with it at night, and drinking a beer out of it, making a nod to his habit of chugging beers while in the crowd at Predators games. He famously shotgunned a beer out of a catfish at a Predators game in 2018 .

But when the Cup arrived, Lewan was disappointed to see it came with bodyguards.

“They just travel with the Cup,” he said. “It’s like they have no lives.”

Lewan, in his ninth year with the Titans, has long been an outspoken fan of the Predators, including riding with the team on a party bus and performing a ceremonial puck drop before February’s Stadium Series game at Nissan Stadium.

So when Lewan got a call asking if he wanted the Stanley Cup to come to his house, his answer was a no-brainer.

“I’m like ‘Yeah, you can come to my house,’” Lewan said with a laugh during Tuesday’s organized team activities.

Upon the Cup’s arrival at his house, Lewan and his daughters Wynne and Willow took turns putting various objects inside of it. From a puppy, to a chicken, to a rabbit, to Willow herself, Lewan made sure he got plenty of photo opportunities out of the visit.

OTAs DAY TWO: Six takeaways from the Titans' second open OTA session

TREYLON BURKES' STATUS: Vrabel reveals rookie WR's medical diagnosis

BREAKFAST OF CHAMPIONS: Byard explains his intermittent fasting diet

Having spent his full professional career with the Titans, Lewan has never hoisted the Lombardi trophy, but even so, he said it’s got some work to do before it measures up to the Stanley Cup.

“If you start etching names in the Lombardi,” he said, “it’s gonna look cooler.”

Emma Healy is a sports reporting intern for The Tennessean. Contact her at ehealy@gannett.com or follower her on Twitter @_EmmaHealy_ .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans OL Taylor Lewan, eccentric Predators fan, got a visit from the Stanley Cup

