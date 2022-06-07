ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham Herald

Lighthouse Mission expansion plan faces this neighborhood opposition

By Robert Mittendorf
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tGx0X_0g3PcFK500

Bellingham City Council created a three-block exclusion zone around the Lighthouse Mission on Monday, June 6, in advance of a hearing this week where the fate of a permit required to expand the homeless shelter will be decided.

Lighthouse Mission Ministries, which operates the 200-bed Base Camp shelter downtown, is seeking to build a four-story facility for up to 400 people at its 910 W. Holly St. location in the Lettered Streets neighborhood, on the edge of the Old Town district.

Hans Erchinger-Davis, the Lighthouse Mission’s president and CEO, said the mission’s staff has been trying to find a new shelter site for several years, but has repeatedly met with opposition.

“It’s been a pretty arduous task to find a location,” and the mission eventually decided to expand at its current “under utilized” property, Erchinger-Davis told The Bellingham Herald,

But several nearby residents oppose the plan, citing increased litter and criminal activity, and fears about the safety of their children.

“I’m worried about the conduct of people who are kicked out,” said Bri O’Hare, who’s lived in the Lettered Streets for four years.

“It was a really challenging and difficult situation to live by and next to” when the shelter was operating on West Holly Street before 2020, O’Hare told The Herald.

“Do we really want to be putting 400 low-barrier shelter beds in one spot?” said O’Hare, who was among several residents who contacted The Herald with their concerns.

Many of the neighbors have written to Mayor Seth Fleetwood and other city officials, and they plan to attend an online session regarding the Lighthouse Mission’s application for a conditional use permit at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 8.

“One of our concerns is that a lot of this has been done and none of us knew about it,” said Lettered Streets resident Scott Jones.

Jones said the proposed shelter is too big, and too close to a residential area.

“It feels like they’re warehousing people, rather than helping them get their lives together,” he told The Herald.

Lighthouse Mission’s plan would expand available shelter capacity citywide, including 100 beds for families, 25 beds for medical patients, and 25 beds for behavioral health patients, Erchinger-Davis said.

It also would have 100 beds available in emergencies such as extremely cold weather, solving the recurring problem of finding a temporary cold-weather shelter.

Further, it’s close to services that connect residents to jobs, housing and health care, Erchinger-Davis said.

“It needs to be where the services are. It has to be within walking distance. You can’t do that at Irongate or the airport,” he said.

It’s also impractical and expensive to have several smaller shelters at different locations, he said.

“Nobody else is willing to do it. This is our wheelhouse,” he said.

Erchinger-Davis said the Lighthouse Mission will have staff patrolling its Holly Street location, picking up trash and reporting criminal activity and a neighborhood liaison to provide communication with nearby residents.

And the exclusion zone around the new shelter will allow city officials to restrict parking, camping and loitering in the immediate area in an effort to limit what Erchinger-Davis called “predatory” activity nearby.

“We do have a moral obligation, we feel, to the neighbors,” Erchinger-Davis said. “We’re all about breaking barriers. We want to see lives transformed, not just three hots and a cot. A really solid safety net helps support everyone, and that includes the neighbors. We need the neighbors to cherish this kind of opportunity.”

Comments / 5

Related
nypressnews.com

Sammamish mayor, City Council member resign from positions

Sammamish Mayor Christie Malchow and Councilmember Karen Moran both announced resignations this week, joining a growing list of leadership departures from the Eastside city. Malchow, whose resignation is effective Monday, is leaving her position one-and-a-half years early. She was chosen as mayor in January; Sammamish City Council members choose a mayor and deputy mayor among themselves every two years. She was first elected to the City Council in 2015 and selected for a two-year mayoral term in 2018.
SAMMAMISH, WA
My Clallam County

PA to suspend permit fees for multi-family housing projects

PORT ANGELES – The city of Port Angeles plans to suspend permit fees for those building accessory dwelling units and other multiple-family housing. This week, the city council directed staff to prepare an ordinance to suspend permit fees until September 1, next year. That would be for ADUs, duplexes, triplexes, townhouses, cottage developments, and multifamily developments that are used for residential housing available for families at or below 80% AMI.
lyndentribune.com

Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, June 8, 2022

LYNDEN — June 14 is Flag Day, which commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9301 and its Auxiliary will hand out small flags on June 14 at noon on 4th and Grover streets, Centennial Park. Come celebrate with us.
LYNDEN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loitering#Homeless#Bellingham City Council#Base Camp#The Lighthouse Mission#The Bellingham Herald#The Lettered Streets
KOMO News

Gov. Jay Inslee tours affordable housing community in Marysville

On Thursday, Governor Jay Inslee visited Snohomish County to tour a new affordable housing community in Marysville. Twin Lakes Landing will provide a home to about 60 families who are currently experiencing homelessness in Snohomish County. "They support people more than just having a roof over their heads, providing them...
MARYSVILLE, WA
KGMI

WA Supreme Court halts evictions on Nooksack Tribal land

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Supreme Court has temporarily halted a handful of evictions that were set to take place on Nooksack Tribal land. On Tuesday, June 7th, a panel of justices granted an injunction requiring the Nooksack Indian Tribe to put the evictions on hold while the high court determines whether to take up the case.
NOOKSACK, WA
anacortestoday.com

Port hopeful boaters will boost economy

Given the mushrooming cost of gasoline and diesel I inquired about the impact of prices on services and sales at Cap Sante Marina and in Anacortes businesses. As you might expect, the answer to the question is not simple. Based on Port records, guest boaters spent an estimated $1.3 million...
ANACORTES, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Family who lost home in Bellevue mudslide sues city

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Bellevue family is suing the city over a landslide that destroyed their home. On Jan. 17, the home of John and Barbara Surdi slid off its foundation and partially collapsed after the city of Bellevue’s water main ruptured, causing a mudflow. According to court...
BELLEVUE, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
866
Followers
105
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy