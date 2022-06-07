ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian-owned superyacht leaves Fiji under US control

By Abigail Adcox
 3 days ago

A Russian-owned superyacht departed Fiji on Tuesday for the United States after the island nation's high court cleared the U.S. to take control of the vessel, ending a weekslong legal dispute.

The court ordered the vessel's removal, arguing that it was a waste of money for Fiji to maintain the 348-foot Amadea superyacht, as reported by Reuters .

RUSSIAN OLIGARCH'S $325 MILLION SUPERYACHT DOCKS IN FIJI

"Today, with authorization from the Fijian High Court and under a new flag, the Amadea set sail for the United States after having been seized as the proceeds of criminal evasion of US sanctions against Russian oligarch Suleyman Kerimov," Department of Justice spokesman Anthony Coley tweeted.

Kerimov is the owner of Russia's biggest gold producer, Polyus.

The vessel, valued at $300 million, costs roughly $25 million to $30 million a year in running costs, the outlet reported.

Defense lawyers sought to delay the seizure over disputes as to who owned the yacht, arguing the vessel is not owned by Kerimov but Eduard Khudainatov.

The vessel is the latest conquest of the Justice Department's KleptoCapture task force, which has been tasked with seizing assets of sanctioned Russian oligarchs in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

On Monday, a federal judge in New York signed a warrant authorizing the seizure of two jets owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

Washington, DC
210K+
Followers
65K+
Post
113M+
Views
