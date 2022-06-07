ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos County, NM

LAFD Utilizes Wrecked Vehicles To Train Firefighters

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Alamos County Fire Department utilizes wrecked vehicles like these to train firefighters...

ladailypost.com

KOAT 7

One home burned, 30 others evacuated due to wildfire near Grants

CIBOLA COUNTY, N.M. — A wildfire burning near Grants has burned several structures and forced evacuations for others. Grants Fire officials say the fire is burning about 35 miles south of Grants near the intersection of Caldera Road and Big Pines Road. 30 homes have been evacuated in the area. One home and two outbuildings have burned in the wildfire.
GRANTS, NM
KRQE News 13

Two dead in fatal rollover crash on I-25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say two people are dead following a fatal rollover crash that happened on I-25 Monday. They say around 8:24 p.m., both 29-year-old Karla Yvette Tenorio and 29-year-old Christopher Lee Caseman were ejected from a 2017 Dodge Durango SUV near mile marker 223 in Albuquerque. NMSP says the Durango […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
County
Los Alamos County, NM
City
Los Alamos, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead June 7. They say it happened just before 9 p.m., when officers responded to a call about a pedestrian that had been hit in the area of Mutt Nelson Rd. and Barton Rd. They found a 34-year-old man […]
SANTA FE, NM
nhonews.com

Navajo fire crews tackle fires

The Navajo Interagency Hotshot crew completed their first week helping contain the 300,000 acre Calf Canyon Fire near Las Vegas, New Mexico. Navajo Scouts finish working on the Black Fire on the Gila National Forest in New Mexico.
NAVAJO, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO rescues teen injured in ATV crash west of Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department deployed its helicopter to rescue a 14-year-old injured in an ATV crash. It happened June 5 in a remote area between Albuquerque and Route 66 Casino. Deputies and firefighters were already on scene tending to the teen when the helicopter arrived. They put the teen on a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

NMSP Seeks Assistance In Locating Missing Juvenile Runaway Angel Martinez Of Espanola

The New Mexico State Police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Angel Martinez, who is described as a 14-year-old Hispanic female, 5’6” tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen on June 8, 2022, around 4:00 p.m., in Llano, NM. It is believed she had left to go to a friend’s residence in Alcalde, NM, and did not return. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black long sleeve shirt with a blue font lettering, and camo croc shoes. Martinez does have a v-shape scar on her right forearm, she wears glasses and has a piercing on her nose. Her whereabouts and destination are not known.
LLANO, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe police identify victim, launch homicide investigation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – June 4, around 5:11 a.m. Santa Fe Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Hopewell Street for a welfare check regarding a man down call in a parking lot. When officers arrived they found 19-year-old Juan Emmanuel Vazquez-Salas in the parking lot with at least one gunshot wound. Officials say […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Department of Public Safety unveil new storage facility

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Public Safety now has a new, secured storage facility in Santa Fe. Officials held a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning for the $15.2 million, 31,000 square foot facility. The new facility will give employees a safe and secure place to receive, catalog and preserve vital records and […]
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

NMSP Seeks Assistance In Locating Missing Juvenile Runaway Danele Denise Morales-Lopez Of Espanola

The New Mexico State Police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Danele Denise Morales-Lopez. Morales-Lopez is a 14-year-old Hispanic female, 5’5”, 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen on June 7, 2022, around 7:00 p.m., on County Road 40 in Alcalde, NM. Morales-Lopez was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, an orange tank top, and “Nike” brand tennis shoes (the right shoe is blue and the left shoe is red). Her whereabouts and destination are not known.
ALCALDE, NM
KRQE News 13

Auto shops in southeast Albuquerque targeted by serial burglar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly a dozen automotive shops in southeast Albuquerque are being targeted by a burglar, each of them suffering thousands of dollars in damages. Owners of the shops recently caught up with the man they believe is behind the break-ins. Surveillance video from Taz Automotive on Juan Tabo near I-40, shows a man rifling […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
cibolacitizen.com

Auto Tour Comes to Grants

Twenty-eight out-of-town members of the Route 66 Motor Club in Albuquerque, New Mexico, visited and ate lunch at the Double Six Art Gallery on Thursday, June 2. The group has been travelling Route 66, The Mother Road. Also in attendance were Representatives Harry Garcia, Cibola County Commissioner Ralph Lucero, and...
GRANTS, NM
rrobserver.com

Placitas woman allegedly hits and chokes husband

A 24-year-old woman pleaded not guilty at her arraignment last Wednesday after reportedly punching and choking her husband. At about 9:20 p.m. on May 30, a Sandoval County deputy was dispatched to a call about a battery off Paseo De San Antonio in Placitas. When they arrived, she told the...
PLACITAS, NM
ladailypost.com

Newlyweds Suffer Tragic Loss

Lana Wando and her husband Ross Reynolds who was a captain in the U.S. Marines had been married just a few weeks before he lost his life March 18 when the MV-22B Osprey he was flying in crashed. Courtesy photo. Los Alamos Daily Post. kirsten@ladailypost.com. Lana Wando and her husband...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque beauty shop owner charged in fentanyl bust

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local beauty supply shop owner is now facing federal drug charges following an undercover drug operation netting thousands of fentanyl pills. APD says Juan Ramon Luevano was arrested Tuesday after DEA and other drug task force officers set up a drug buy in northeast Albuquerque. According to a criminal complaint filed […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

