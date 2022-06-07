LAFD Utilizes Wrecked Vehicles To Train Firefighters

The New Mexico State Police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Angel Martinez, who is described as a 14-year-old Hispanic female, 5’6” tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen on June 8, 2022, around 4:00 p.m., in Llano, NM. It is believed she had left to go to a friend’s residence in Alcalde, NM, and did not return. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black long sleeve shirt with a blue font lettering, and camo croc shoes. Martinez does have a v-shape scar on her right forearm, she wears glasses and has a piercing on her nose. Her whereabouts and destination are not known.

LLANO, NM ・ 20 HOURS AGO