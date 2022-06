HAGERSTOWN, Md. – “Tonight, our hearts are heavy as we grieve with our community. This hits close to home for our Meritus family and many others. We extend our condolences to the families of those impacted, and our gratitude to our first responders. Thank you to the law enforcement officers who serve and protect us each and every day, and to our EMS providers who do their best to preserve life,” said Maulik Joshi, Dr. P.H., Meritus President and CEO said.

HAGERSTOWN, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO