Tulsa mom writes children’s book explaining infant loss through surrogacy

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa mom of two wrote a children’s book to explain infant loss through surrogacy.

Kristin McQuaid is unable to have children of her own. Using a surrogate, she and her husband patiently waited 39 weeks before their baby London was set to arrive via scheduled C-section.

Sadly, London was stillborn.

Dealing with unimaginable loss, McQuaid started a non-profit just weeks after her daughter’s death. It’s called London is the Reason. The purpose is to provide resources and support for intended parents and their surrogate after infant loss. She said she found next to none of this while she grieved.

McQuaid also started writing as a way to grieve the loss of London. She eventually published a children’s book to explain her unique situation. It’s called An Angel Gave Us Our Angel.

The book is narrated from the perspective of the family dog. In the book, London is a white butterfly.

“I’m hoping that parents and individuals can realize that death is not a scary thing, and your children should be celebrated in the way that they would of if they were still on the earth,” said McQuaid.

You can buy the book on Amazon here. Proceeds go to the non-profit.

Tulsa area teachers can request a copy be emailing jgorman@fox23.com.

