House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed optimism that Congress could come to an agreement on gun legislation despite a contentious hearing on the matter on Wednesday.“It’s important because our children are being shot in the classrooms,” she said. Throughout the day, the House Oversight Committee listened to testimony from survivors of the massacre in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas. The hearing was contentious at times. Republicans accused Democrats of having “used” witnesses for the hearing. One of the students who survived the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde – Miah Cerrillo – described how she smeared blood on...

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO