This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Wine lovers traveled around the world Wednesday night, no passport required. Wine & Food Week in The Woodlands hosted an international wine-tasting experience Wednesday night as a part of a week of wine-related activities in The Woodlands this week. The wines of the Republic of Georgia were featured in a welcome reception. Then it was on to Bulgaria, Greece and Argentina with a final stop in the USA. Wine & Food Week continues with Rose' Way Thursday night from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Peach Orchard Venue. Then Friday brings the Ladies of the Vine luncheon at The Club at Carlton Woods; Texas! featuring all food and beverages of a Lone Star State theme. Saturday evening closes out the week with the Grand Tasting and the Chef of Chef’s Showcase. Visit https://www.wineandfoodweek.com/ for more.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO