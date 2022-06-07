ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man gets time served for Enfield bank robbery

By Alex Wood / Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
Anthony P. Daglio Enfield Police Department

An Enfield man accepted a plea bargain this week in which he was convicted of robbing the local branch of Chase Bank in December by claiming to have a bomb.

The man, Anthony P. Daglio, who is in his early 40s and has listed an address on Donna Street, was sentenced to five months in prison for the first-degree robbery, online court records show.

That was less than the time he had spent behind bars since his arrest a short time after the Dec. 22 robbery, resulting in his immediate release from jail, online records show.

ROBBERY DEAL

DEFENDANT: Anthony P. Daglio, who is in his early 40s and has listed an address on Donna Street in Enfield

CONVICTION: First-degree robbery

SENTENCE: Seven years, suspended after five months in prison, followed by two years’ probation

Daglio will, however, be on probation for the next two years, facing more than 6½ years of additional prison time if he violates release conditions.

Neither prosecutor Robert Diaz nor public defender Johanna Canning could be reached for comment Tuesday on the reasons for the plea bargain.

Enfield police Chief Alaric Fox said at the time that police went to Chase Bank at 50 Hazard Ave. at 9:17 a.m. Dec. 22 after an employee reported that the bank had just been robbed. The employee said the robber claimed to have a bomb.

After police set up a perimeter around the bank, they found a man fitting the description of the robber on foot at the rear of the Shop Rite Supermarket. Fox said police identified Daglio as the robber based on the bank’s surveillance footage.

Police said they found a large sum of money on Daglio. Fox said $5,000 was stolen in the robbery.

A check of the bank found no evidence of explosive material, and no injuries were reported.

Daglio’s bond was set at $250,000. He was unable to post it, resulting in his being held until his case was resolved Monday.

Comments / 5

