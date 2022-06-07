Coroner: Two teens in Medford, Minnesota, died in murder-suicide

The deaths of two young adults in southern Minnesota were the result of a murder-suicide, according to the Steele County Coroner's Office.

The county sheriff announced the coroner's results Tuesday, saying 19-year-old Jerome Charles Caldwell is the suspected shooter. He is believed to have fatally shot 18-year-old Chandra Lanae Pelch, and then turned the gun on himself.

The teens were found dead inside a home on the 200 block of 1st Street NW in Medford just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 3.

Autopsy results show Pelch died of gunshot wounds to her chest and head, and Caldwell also suffered gunshots to his chest and head. The autopsy notes that Caldwell's injuries were self-inflicted.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Steele County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.