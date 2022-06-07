ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MN

Coroner: Two teens in Medford, Minnesota, died in murder-suicide

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08rAVn_0g3PZ5c100

The deaths of two young adults in southern Minnesota were the result of a murder-suicide, according to the Steele County Coroner's Office.

The county sheriff announced the coroner's results Tuesday, saying 19-year-old Jerome Charles Caldwell is the suspected shooter. He is believed to have fatally shot 18-year-old Chandra Lanae Pelch, and then turned the gun on himself.

The teens were found dead inside a home on the 200 block of 1st Street NW in Medford just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 3.

Autopsy results show Pelch died of gunshot wounds to her chest and head, and Caldwell also suffered gunshots to his chest and head. The autopsy notes that Caldwell's injuries were self-inflicted.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Steele County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Comments / 10

Shalyn Bramhall
3d ago

I have never heard of a suicide where they shot them selves twice. Very odd

Reply
11
Jeni Stewart
3d ago

I'm having a hard time believing someone shot themselves twice let alone in the chest for a suicide

Reply
4
Related
KIMT

Mother charged with manslaughter for death of baby in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman has been arrested for the death of her child in Mower County. Jocelyn Leslie Pater, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree manslaughter, child endangerment, permitting a child to ingest drugs, and fifth-degree drug possession. She’s being held in the Mower County Jail on $500,000 bond.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Plymouth Police Investigate Deadly Gas Station Shooting

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Plymouth are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday evening at a gas station. Officers were called to the business on the 9600 block of 36th Avenue North at about 8:25 p.m. on a report of a shooting. BREAKING: Police in Plymouth are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station on 36th Ave N. just off of Highway 169. A male victim died after being taken to a local hospital. No word on any arrests at this point. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/wzYbMqH51x — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) June 10, 2022 They arrived to find a “male with a gunshot wound.” The victim later died at an area hospital. On Friday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 28-year-old Marlon Pompey, of Maple Grove. Police are asking for anyone with information on this homicide to call 763-509-5177.
PLYMOUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steele County, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Medford, MN
County
Steele County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Power 96

Two Owatonna Area Teens Dead After Murder-Suicide

Medford, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in Steele County say the weekend deaths of two teenagers were the result of a murder-suicide. A news release issued today by the Steele County Sheriff's Office says the preliminary autopsy results have confirmed that 18-year-old Chandra Pelcha was murdered and 19-year-old Jerome Caldwell took his own life. The evidence indicates Caldwell fatally shot the other teenager in the chest and head before turning the gun on himself.
MEDFORD, MN
KFIL Radio

Second Driver in Deadly Minnesota Motorcycle Crash Dies

Coon Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The second driver involved in a deadly motorcycle crash in the Twin Cities area Tuesday night has died. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said that early indications show that a motorcycle, driven by 37-year-old Joesph Heim of Ham Lake, was traveling south on Hanson Blvd NW in Coon Rapids at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a car that was turning off of 129th Lane NW onto Hanson Blvd around 8:45 p.m.
COON RAPIDS, MN
fox9.com

Mother and daughter traumatized after Golden Valley carjacking

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Officials in Golden Valley are increasing their focus on carjackings after several were reported in recent weeks. Authorities are concerned the suspects in these frightening cases are getting more and more brazen. "Running at me with the gun was like up his arm sleeve,...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Killed In Coon Rapids Crash Between Motorcycle, Car

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a motorcyclist and a motorist are dead after a crash in Coon Rapids Tuesday night. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred just before 8:45 p.m. near Hanson Boulevard and 129th Lane. A man on a motorcycle was speeding south on Hanson Boulevard and hit a car turning from 129th Lane, the sheriff’s office said. The motorcyclist — identified as 37-year-old Joseph Heim of Ham Lake — died at the scene. Forty-year-old Nicholas Wivinus of Coon Rapids, the motorist, was hospitalized in critical condition and later died, the sheriff’s office said. The crash is being investigated.
COON RAPIDS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Coroner#Violent Crime#1st Street Nw
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man Made 80+ Recordings In Minnesota State Fair Bathroom Stalls

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is accused of illegally filming dozens of men inside a Minnesota State Fair bathroom last summer. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office says Kurtis Michael Neu, 33, faces one count of interfering with privacy, and two counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images — both gross misdemeanors. The criminal complaint states that a Ramsey County Sheriff’s deputy was working to determine who had been “drilling holes in toilet stall partitions in the Kidway bathroom.” Another deputy had discovered a hole had been drilled in a men’s bathroom stall as well in the Agriculture Horticulture Building. Kurtis...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Man killed in southern Minnesota motorcycle crash

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is dead after crashing in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:20 pm Wednesday on 211th Street between 598th Avenue and 602nd Avenue. Citizens called 911 after finding an unresponsive motorcycle rider on the south...
EAGLE LAKE, MN
KEYC

Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Mankato United is off to a solid start this season after going 1-1 in the first two matches of the 2022 Women’s Premier Soccer League campaign. The Scarlets play Monitcello in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Bricelyn company takes customers from farm to fashion. Updated: 2 hours ago. Lis'n offers...
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kduz.com

Hutchinson Officer Injured Tangling with Uncooperative Suspect

A Hutchinson police officer was injured after fighting with an uncooperative Hutchinson man Tuesday. At just after 11:30am, Hutchinson Police responded to a report of a suspicious person who was reported to be screaming outside in the 900 Block of Jefferson Street Southeast. Officers made contact with the man, who...
HUTCHINSON, MN
knsiradio.com

Investigation Underway After Shots Fired on Interstate 94

(KNSI) — The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s vehicle was shot at while driving on Interstate 94. Police were called to the Perkins in Monticello just before 4:00 Wednesday afternoon and spoke with the man who said he was driving west on I-94 when another vehicle pulled up next to them, and the driver fired several rounds. Evidence recovered at the scene confirmed the car had been shot multiple times.
MONTICELLO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Man arrested for firing at police with pregnant wife in car

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police have arrested a man for allegedly firing nearly a dozen shots at officers during a Twin Cities car chase with his pregnant wife in the passenger seat. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the incident began around 8:20 p.m. Sunday when a...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teen Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Woman Inside Brooklyn Park Home

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A teenager was arrested in Brooklyn Park on Wednesday after reportedly assaulting a homeowner when she unexpectedly found the boy inside her house. Police in the suburb north of Minneapolis say that the incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. on the 7300 block of Zenith Avenue. A relative of the homeowner had reportedly invited the boy inside without the homeowner’s knowledge or permission. When officers arrived at the home, they were told that the boy fled west after assaulting the homeowner, who said she confronted the boy. Officers set up a perimeter and found the teenager inside a detached garage on the 7200 block of France Avenue. The boy was taken into custody on “several offences,” police say. The incident remains under investigation.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Dies In Crash On Gravel Road In Eagle Lake

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota Wednesday night. According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, 911 callers found the motorcyclist unresponsive on 211th Street in Eagle Lake around 9:20 p.m. Despite lifesaving efforts, the motorcyclist — identified as 43-year-old Troy Tabor — died at the scene. The sheriff’s office said Tabor apparently lost control on the gravel road and was ejected. According to the sheriff’s office, Tabor was not wearing a helmet, nor was he licensed to drive a motorcycle. The crash is being investigated.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Motorcyclist airlifted to St. Paul after accident

Taylor Harmon, a 31-year-old Menomonie resident, was airlifted to Regions Hospital in Saint Paul after a two vehicle accident in Maiden Rock Township. At about 4:43 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a motor vehicle accident of a car versus motorcycle near the intersection of County Road U and 120th Street in Plum City.
PLUM CITY, WI
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
68K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy