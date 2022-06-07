ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian is taking us to space with her recent galactic look

By Shirley Gómez
Kim Kardashian loves experimenting with fashion. Now that her ex-husband Kanye West is no longer her fashion stylist, the reality tv personality and businesswoman is trying to figure out her style.

The star popularized many looks and revolutionized the fashion industry by making leggings, sweats, and skintight garments appropriate for any occasion.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian wears all-pink in new photos by daughter North West

Always proud of her curves, Kim has stepped out wearing a hug body outfit with an out-of-this-world twist. The mother of four and Pete Davidson ’s girlfriend rocked a metallic silver, floor-length duster on top of a black, halter-top, skin-tight catsuit.

Kardashian wore a pair of black stiletto boots and her go-to dark sunglasses to complete the look.

Kim Kardashian is taking us to space with her recent galactic look
Recently, the SKIMS founder shared five photos all taken by her 8-year-old daughter, North West . The pictures show Kim wearing an all-pink outfit , pairing a bubblegum pink, cropped hoodie by Balenciaga on top, which she paired with some equally bright pink leggings. The star also wore a pair of silver sunglasses, carrying a bedazzled Balenciaga purse.

This all-pink ensemble was definitely approved by North, with Kim previously admitting her daughter constantly urges her to wear more color.


