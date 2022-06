First published in the June 4 print issue of the Glendale News Press. Glendale Unified high schools rank among the nation’s best once again according to the U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Best High Schools ranking. All four GUSD high schools improved their rankings from the prior year and ranked in the top 16% of the 23,800 high schools considered. Clark Magnet High ranked in the top 1%, Crescenta Valley High in the top 4%, Hoover High in the top 13%, and Glendale High in the top 16% nationwide.

