It's common for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to take trips to visit church history sites across the country. Christanie Holt and her family, from Highland, capped off a nearly two-week trip with a visit Wednesday evening to the Hill Cumorah Visitor’s Center in Manchester, New York. That site is significant to Latter-day Saints who church founder Joseph Smith received golden plates there from which he translated the Book of Mormon.

HIGHLAND, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO