Greensboro, NC

Some of the most overvalued homes in US in Triad, study shows

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

(WGHP) — Some of the most overvalued homes in the nation could be in the Piedmont Triad.

Two cities in the Piedmont Triad ranked in the top 50 US housing markets, according to a Florida Atlantic University study.

Greensboro is listed at #31, and Winston-Salem isn’t far behind at #33.

The average price for a home in the Greensboro metro area was listed as $223,980 on April 30 with the expected price being around $159,131. This means there is a premium of 40.75%, according to the study.

Winston-Salem is similar. On April 30, a home in the metro area was listed with an average price of $229,612 and an expected price of around $164,860. The premium is just under Greensboro at 39.28%.

Charlotte and Raleigh ranked even higher at #11 and #14 respectively.

The study listed 15 markets where homes are priced at over 50% of their value. The number in Charlotte is 55%, and the number in Raleigh is 51.70%.

Related
WRAL News

Raleigh, Charlotte homes among most ‘overvalued’ in U.S., report finds

RALEIGH – If you’re looking to buy a house in Raleigh, right now might not be such a great time, depending on how you plan to purchase it. That’s according to Ken H. Johnson, a real estate economist, and one of the researchers that found Raleigh’s housing market to be among the top 15 housing markets in the nation where average home values are now more than 50% higher than statistical expectations.
RALEIGH, NC
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Winston–Salem

The safe, vibrant and easy-on-the-eye city in North Carolina has plenty to offer visitors including historic buildings, heirloom gardens and outdoor attractions. It also has an arty and youthful vibe with a bustling downtown area, cool street art, a fondness for live theater, pottery and excellent art galleries. This creativity is also found in its fine collections of places to stay, from gorgeous intimate boutiques to modern and trendy accommodation, here are the best cool and unusual hotels to stay in Winston–Salem, North Carolina (in no particular order)…
SALEM, VA
FOX8 News

Inflation impacts Greensboro businesses

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As prices go up, is spending going down? Business owners say “no. Not yet at least.” Inflation is the word on everyone’s lips and the pain felt in most people’s wallets. Business owners are trying their best to keep up with the rising costs, not only to keep their businesses afloat […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

NC health leaders worried over spike in COVID cases

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — COVID transmission numbers continue to rise, and more people are voluntarily masking back up in the Piedmont Triad. Guilford County is still at a medium transmission level as defined by the CDC, but there are six other counties in the area that are at a high level. Those include Forsyth, […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Concord woman's $1 lottery ticket nets a $110,000 jackpot

CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord woman's choice of a lottery ticket was only $1, but she was able to haul home the jackpot at that price. The North Carolina Lottery announced Wednesday that Bonnie Summers was the winner of the $110,000 jackpot from the drawing on Thursday, June 2. She bought a Quick Pick Cash 5 ticket from the Family Fare on High Point Road in Greensboro, and on Tuesday collected her prize at state headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal withholdings, she took home $78,000.
CONCORD, NC
FOX8 News

Chemical spill in Lindley Park creek in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There was a chemical spill into a creek in the Lindley Park Neighborhood on Thursday night. Residents of the area began reporting on Thursday that the creek smelled like chemicals and noticed that the creek had a milky white appearance. Lindley Park Neighborhood released the following statement on the spill: “PSA: […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Bear goes for a stroll through Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — There have been multiple reports of black bear sightings in the Kernersville area, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Karen Roberson spotted the bear Wednesday roaming around the neighborhood of Rich Fork Heights, just before Highway 66, near the areas of Kernersville and High Point. She said, "It's a bear, holy cow! A bear!" while taking a video of the bear strolling along.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Alamance County woman begins ALS battle

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — It was Halloween 2020. While families were trying to decide if they should take part in All Hallows’ Eve amid the pandemic, in the grand scheme of things, Debbie Dickerson’s day-to-day had largely gone unchanged.  “Life was normal,” she said. “Totally normal.”  On that night, however, she did notice something new […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Best, worst cities to get (and stay) married in NC

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A new survey finds Fayetteville may not be among the worst cities for “happily ever after.”. Lawnstarter compared 190 of the biggest cities across the U.S. The company said it used nine indicators of marriage success including marriage rate, divorce rate, access to relationship...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

I-40 West crash closes 2 lanes in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash on Interstate 40 West shut down the two left lanes in Greensboro, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The crash occurred at Mile Marker 221 near Exit 223 for Martin Luther King Jr Drive and the J.M. Hunt Jr Expressway. The closure began at 2:06 p.m. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro tenants threatened with eviction, despite paying rent

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It was a mix-up that could’ve cost a Triad college student thousands of dollars or possibly led to her being kicked out on the street.  UNC Greensboro students Jasmine Ellis and Graci Gibbs moved into The Letterman Apartments in January. The apartment complex was formerly called Block 43, located off Merritt Drive and Spring Garden Street in […]
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

Samet suing Burlington architect and Jacksonville subcontractor over subpar work on construction of Park Place at Elon

Greensboro-based Samet Corporation is suing a subcontractor and architecture company that were hired to work on a mixed-use development in Elon, Park Place at Elon, for allegedly failing to provide services in a manner that would’ve prevented future structural damage to the property – which Samet claims later cost more than $2 million to fix.
ELON, NC
