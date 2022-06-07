This Pup's Got Pop

Back in the day, pre-surf forecasting and models and the Internet, waves used to just kinda…show up. Surfers would hoof it to the beach every morning regardless, hoping for something to ride — and when that something showed up, it was kinda like pure magic. Fast forward a few decades — you know what else is magic? Sitting in front of some kind of screen, watching Teahupoo go bonkers in realtime — knowing that the same exact swell would be showing up down the street in some number of day’s time, depending on your location. (Hawaii’s South Shores first, then Mex/Central America, then California.) One could actually longboard a perfect, peeling chest high wave in Santa Cruz knowing that it coulda been the same exact wave that Matahi Drollet towed into at Teahupoo five days previous. (Hey, at least that’s what you could tell your buddies.)

