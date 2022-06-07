ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Pup's Got Pop

Cover picture for the articleOver these past couple years, Eli Hanneman has asserted himself as one of the most agile aerialists of his age group. And he didn’t have to go far this winter to solidify that rep. “My goal for the 2021-22 winter was to put in as much time as possible...

Surfline

Freeze Frames

Encapsulating 30 years of surf photography culled from the archives of Mike Nelson, the new book North of Nowhere tells the story of a momentous, distinctly raw era in surf culture through the words and images of one of New York’s most inimitable figures. Edited and ghostwritten by Surfline...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Surfline

Five (Pumping) Days in Surf City North

Back in the day, pre-surf forecasting and models and the Internet, waves used to just kinda…show up. Surfers would hoof it to the beach every morning regardless, hoping for something to ride — and when that something showed up, it was kinda like pure magic. Fast forward a few decades — you know what else is magic? Sitting in front of some kind of screen, watching Teahupoo go bonkers in realtime — knowing that the same exact swell would be showing up down the street in some number of day’s time, depending on your location. (Hawaii’s South Shores first, then Mex/Central America, then California.) One could actually longboard a perfect, peeling chest high wave in Santa Cruz knowing that it coulda been the same exact wave that Matahi Drollet towed into at Teahupoo five days previous. (Hey, at least that’s what you could tell your buddies.)
SWIMMING & SURFING

