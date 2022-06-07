ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Stay at the luxurious Little America Hotel

By Fresh Living
KUTV
 3 days ago

KUTV - Why not have a staycation this weekend?. Book your stay...

kutv.com

KUTV

Cottonwood Heights Starbucks becomes first union store in Utah

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — A Starbucks located in Cottonwood Heights became the first union store in Utah Friday. Workers at the location on Highland Drive won their union election with the National Labor Relations Board by an 11-6 margin, becoming the first store in Utah to elect Workers United International Union as their representative in the workplace.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
KUTV

Kevin Costner, other celebrities coming to Utah to make summer movies

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Film Commission announced Thursday that the Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity (Go Utah) Board approved 13 new films for state film incentives, creating an estimated $142.5 million in economic effect, with approximately 90% of that benefit occurring in rural Utah. The projects...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KUTV

GALLERY: Taking a closer look at gas prices in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Gas prices are again higher in Utah than they are nationwide. According to AAA, the average price in Salt Lake County Friday was $4.98. 2News went to three gas stations each in Riverton, Midvale, West Valley and Salt Lake City — the highest and lowest prices spotted were both in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Lifestyle
Local
Utah Lifestyle
KUTV

When will formula be back on Utah shelves?

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah moms have struggling with the national baby formula shortage. “I never thought I’d cry about formula, but I did,” said Holladay resident Sara Gelwix. The mother of three has had a hard time finding formula for 4 1/2-month-old son George, who...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Grand opening of grill company's new location in Lehi, Utah

KUTV — Utah is getting a brand new RECTEQ grill location in Lehi, Utah!. Originally founded in Georgia in 2009, RECTEQ grills are stainless steel pellet grills and offer smart grill technology. For more information visit: recteq.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at...
LEHI, UT
KUTV

Concerns remain about Ogden's historic community center uncertain future

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Concerns over the future of Ogden's historic community center remain. Considered by many to be a community “jewel” in Ogden the 50-year-old Marshall N. White community center now faces a one-two punch in lack of enough funding to fight against deterioration. Sarah McClellan,...
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Cowabunga Bay in Draper closed after 'severe' fire

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A popular Draper water park is closed after a "severe building fire" early Saturday morning. Cowabunga Bay, located at 12047 South State Street, has been rendered "inoperable," according to a Facebook post from company officials on social media. "Therefore we will be temporarily closed until...
DRAPER, UT
KUTV

Draper neighborhood without water after line break

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Some Draper residents are without running water on Friday after a line break, authorities said. According to a notification from Draper City, an issue during the Deer Ridge Waterline Replacement project forced crews to shut off the water main. The line break happened at approximately...
DRAPER, UT
KUTV

Downtown Salt Lake business owners frustrated with issues surrounding homelessness

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Representatives from the Downtown Alliance and the Salt Lake City Police Department met with business owners on 300 South Thursday evening. Richard Locke, who owns Rich’s Burgers N Grub, helped spearhead the effort to start dialogue. He and his employees are growing frustrated with the state of things downtown.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KUTV

Utah midshipman who died while on leave remembered by teachers, friends

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah midshipman who died while on leave in Philadelphia Tuesday is being remembered by an administrator at his former charter school. “He was gonna be a good leader and if you look through social media or you look at what his mentors said at the Naval Academy, they agree with me, that’s who he was,” said Kelly Martin, chief master sergeant at Utah Military Academy.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Benefits of having surgery done at a clinical research facility

KUTV — The following information was provided by JBR Clinical Research. For almost 40 years now, JBR Clinical Research has helped drug companies develop new, life-changing medications. JBR Clinical Research does many different types of research but is best known for helping develop new pain medications. With the opioid...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

GALLERY: Comparing gas prices across Davis County

(KUTV) — Wednesday’s average gas price in Utah is about $4.98. That is about three cents higher than the national average according to AAA. 2News took a closer look at what gas costs in Davis County. Stopping at three gas stations each in Clearfield, Layton, Farmington, and Bountiful.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Pleasant Grove police issue public safety alert due to multiple sightings of mountain lion

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities in Pleasant Grove have issued a public safety alert after receiving multiple sightings of a mountain lion in the neighborhood. The sighting of the animal has been reported in the area of 2600 North and 900 West, according to the Pleasant Grove Police Department, Pleasant Grove Animal Control, and the Division of Wildlife Resources.
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
KUTV

Review: 'Jurassic World: Dominion' is an unsatisfying spectacle

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Jurassic World: Dominion. Writers: Emily Carmichael, Colin Trevorrow, Derek Connolly. Starring: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum. Genre: Action, Adventure. Rated: PG-13 for intense sequences of action, some violence and language. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – Synopsis: Following the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Man shot, killed by police outside Springville Walmart

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A man was shot and killed by police outside a Walmart in Springville. The incident happened Friday around 11:00 p.m. at 660 South 1750 West. The name of the person killed has not been released. According to a news release Saturday morning from Springville Police,...

