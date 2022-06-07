Stay at the luxurious Little America Hotel

LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A chocolate shop in Utah has apologized for "racist and offensive" names of their specialty Twinkies after receiving sharp criticism after a photo was posted online. A photo of a milk chocolate covered Twinkie next to a dark chocolate covered Twinkie from Just Add Chocolate,...
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — A Starbucks located in Cottonwood Heights became the first union store in Utah Friday. Workers at the location on Highland Drive won their union election with the National Labor Relations Board by an 11-6 margin, becoming the first store in Utah to elect Workers United International Union as their representative in the workplace.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Film Commission announced Thursday that the Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity (Go Utah) Board approved 13 new films for state film incentives, creating an estimated $142.5 million in economic effect, with approximately 90% of that benefit occurring in rural Utah. The projects...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Gas prices are again higher in Utah than they are nationwide. According to AAA, the average price in Salt Lake County Friday was $4.98. 2News went to three gas stations each in Riverton, Midvale, West Valley and Salt Lake City — the highest and lowest prices spotted were both in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah moms have struggling with the national baby formula shortage. “I never thought I’d cry about formula, but I did,” said Holladay resident Sara Gelwix. The mother of three has had a hard time finding formula for 4 1/2-month-old son George, who...
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Last month, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources identified the first case of avian flu in wild birds in Cache County, and now the virus has spread to two foxes. A red fox was discovered dead in a homeowner's yard in Murray on May 24,...
KUTV — Utah is getting a brand new RECTEQ grill location in Lehi, Utah!. Originally founded in Georgia in 2009, RECTEQ grills are stainless steel pellet grills and offer smart grill technology. For more information visit: recteq.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at...
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Concerns over the future of Ogden's historic community center remain. Considered by many to be a community “jewel” in Ogden the 50-year-old Marshall N. White community center now faces a one-two punch in lack of enough funding to fight against deterioration. Sarah McClellan,...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An organizer for a local ‘March for Our Lives’ rally on Saturday expects 2,000 people to demonstrate for gun reform, in the wake of mass shootings across the country, including the killings of young school children in Texas. “Our goal is very...
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A popular Draper water park is closed after a "severe building fire" early Saturday morning. Cowabunga Bay, located at 12047 South State Street, has been rendered "inoperable," according to a Facebook post from company officials on social media. "Therefore we will be temporarily closed until...
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Some Draper residents are without running water on Friday after a line break, authorities said. According to a notification from Draper City, an issue during the Deer Ridge Waterline Replacement project forced crews to shut off the water main. The line break happened at approximately...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Representatives from the Downtown Alliance and the Salt Lake City Police Department met with business owners on 300 South Thursday evening. Richard Locke, who owns Rich’s Burgers N Grub, helped spearhead the effort to start dialogue. He and his employees are growing frustrated with the state of things downtown.
(KUTV) — A hiker was rescued from lower Lisa Falls in Little Cottonwood Canyon after they had fallen a "considerable distance." Salt Lake County Sheriff's Search and Rescue officials said they were called out to the scene Tuesday evening. The hiker had landed in a small pool area about...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah midshipman who died while on leave in Philadelphia Tuesday is being remembered by an administrator at his former charter school. “He was gonna be a good leader and if you look through social media or you look at what his mentors said at the Naval Academy, they agree with me, that’s who he was,” said Kelly Martin, chief master sergeant at Utah Military Academy.
KUTV — The following information was provided by JBR Clinical Research. For almost 40 years now, JBR Clinical Research has helped drug companies develop new, life-changing medications. JBR Clinical Research does many different types of research but is best known for helping develop new pain medications. With the opioid...
(KUTV) — Wednesday’s average gas price in Utah is about $4.98. That is about three cents higher than the national average according to AAA. 2News took a closer look at what gas costs in Davis County. Stopping at three gas stations each in Clearfield, Layton, Farmington, and Bountiful.
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities in Pleasant Grove have issued a public safety alert after receiving multiple sightings of a mountain lion in the neighborhood. The sighting of the animal has been reported in the area of 2600 North and 900 West, according to the Pleasant Grove Police Department, Pleasant Grove Animal Control, and the Division of Wildlife Resources.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Jurassic World: Dominion. Writers: Emily Carmichael, Colin Trevorrow, Derek Connolly. Starring: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum. Genre: Action, Adventure. Rated: PG-13 for intense sequences of action, some violence and language. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – Synopsis: Following the...
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Salt Lake City police announced two people have been taken into custody in connection to a deadly shooting on Monday. Authorities said Erik Virgen, 18, and Malibu Rose Mawson, 20, are suspects in an assault that left a 19-year-old dead. The shooting happened June...
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A man was shot and killed by police outside a Walmart in Springville. The incident happened Friday around 11:00 p.m. at 660 South 1750 West. The name of the person killed has not been released. According to a news release Saturday morning from Springville Police,...
