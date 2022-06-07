ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Short sellers raise bets against GameStop and AMC to highest level in a year as Wall Street sees more pain ahead

By Joseph Adinolfi
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Investors are once again working up the fortitude to bet against GameStop and AMC roughly 18 months after last January’s infamous “meme stock” short squeeze sent GameStop shares surging more than 1,000%. That move was so sharp that it eventually prompted Robinhood. HOOD,. -3.44%. and other...

