The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I am a small business owner. What you don't understand is I think I worked hard for myself to get where I am. I make sacrifices. I had to accept moral injuries and compromises. I had to do things I didn't at first want to do. I had to pay thousands upon thousands of dollars of my parent's money to get me through college. I had to commodify friendships for my own personal benefit.

3 DAYS AGO