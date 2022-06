UTICA — A 58-year-old man is accused of stealing brand new tools from a construction site in Utica, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said Wayne Daniels, of Utica, was stopped on Oriskany Street around 7:30 a.m. Friday after an officer spotted him carrying a bucket full of tools and other construction equipment. Police said there had been reports of several larcenies from construction sites in the city, prompting the officer's suspicion.

3 DAYS AGO