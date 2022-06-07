ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Giants worked out TE Stephen Carlson

By Dan Benton
 5 days ago
The New York Giants still need to tinker with their roster a bit ahead of July’s training camp, which is why they continue to hold East Rutherford workouts.

Such a workout was held on Monday and among those in attendance was former Cleveland Browns tight end Stephen Carlson.

As Tom Pelissero notes, Carlson suffered a torn ACL during the 2021 preseason but has recently been cleared to play. And the Giants, lacking in the tight end room, were among the first to come calling.

The 25-year-old Carlson signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Princeton in 2019. He’s appeared in 27 career games (seven starts) and hauled in six receptions for 62 yards and one touchdown. He’s also recorded nine special teams tackles and recovered one onside kick.

Despite the visit and the workout, The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reports that the Giants passed on signing Carlson.

