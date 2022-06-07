ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Greatness Code’ Season 2 on Apple TV+, a Micro-Documentary Series Focusing on Athletes’ Moments of Glory

By Scott Hines
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ajSMH_0g3PVfgI00

What does it take to be truly great? That’s the focus of the Apple TV+ mini-documentary series Greatness Code , which returns for a second season of short-bite profiles of some of the world’s top athletes. In episodes that run a scant 10 minutes or so, luminaries from around the world of sports recount some of their most triumphant moments in a light, accessible format that keeps its focus tight and doesn’t overstay its welcome.
GREATNESS CODE : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
Opening Shot: Video-game-like computer-generated graphics depict Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford stepping onto the pitch at Old Trafford in front of a roaring crowd.

The Gist: Some sports documentaries are sprawling, expansive, novel-length exercises in athlete hagiography. Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance got 10 hours; Tom Brady’s Man In The Arena got the same. Greatness Code isn’t one of those efforts. The Apple TV+ mini-documentary series, which just returned for its second season, is an exercise in quick, simple storytelling, with each episode running barely more than 10 minutes. There’s no outside voices here, no broad attempt to contextualize–there’s just a single, hugely-famous athlete addressing the camera. They’re telling their own story, telling of a pivotal moment in their career where they achieved greatness, paired with footage of those moments and highly-stylized graphics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SfzQo_0g3PVfgI00
Photo: Apple TV+

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? ESPN’s 30 For 30 , but without the negative stuff, and boiled down to Quibi-size bites.

Our Take: It might be easy to dismiss the ambitions of Greatness Code ‘s creators as too modest, too fluffy. The ten-minute-ish documentaries don’t delve deep into the nuances of sport, the difficult realities, the broader context in which the moments they profile occurred. One could argue that it’s a little too celebratory–letting athletes pump up their own legends with no pushback, no contrasting voices, no restraint. If you squint hard enough, you could be forgiven for thinking that these episodes feel like little more than overly-long versions of Nike’s “Just Do It” commercials.

To do so would be to misunderstand the purpose of the show, I think.

Yes, there’s not a ton of substance here. These are not the in-depth, incisive, revealing kind of sports documentaries we’ve come to expect from sources like ESPN’s venerable 30 For 30 series. But they’re highly-accessible, inoffensive and family-friendly documentaries that could serve as a great introduction to various sports for younger viewers. As a child of the ‘80s and ‘90s, I grew up on content like this–books and VHS tapes about the “greatest sports moments” that took a wide-but-not-deep view of their subjects.

And I loved them, which means they absolutely served a purpose–they helped seed my later love of those sports, even if my perception of those sports would change greatly over the years.

For the jaded, highly-informed adult sports fan, there might not be much to appreciate here. But for a younger viewer or athlete–say, a middle-schooler gearing up for their next softball or soccer game–Greatness Code might be just the thing. There’s drama, but not the messy real-life drama; it’s all between the lines here, all stories of how an athlete faced down a moment of greatness and pulled it out.

The second-season opener features Manchester United star Marcus Rashford, talking about the moment he was unexpectedly called into action for his first appearance with the big club in a Europa Cup match when he was only 18 years old. His team needed to win by one goal to move ahead on aggregate, and Rashford scored two himself, a stunning debut that helped his team advance and set his top-flight career into high gear.

Sex and Skin: None; this is perfectly family-friendly content.

Parting Shot: Rashford speaks of how his smash-success debut game marked the culmination of his sporting dreams, the step from football-academy days to “playing with the big boys”, as the screen fades back to CGI Marcus running on the pitch again, and unseen football fans chant “Glory, Glory Man United”. It’s a tight tie-off of the episode, with no loose ends left behind, just like each episode in the series.

Sleeper Star: There’s no time for sleepers in these quick-hit, single-focus episodes; each athlete is the sole star of their own episode.

Most Pilot-y Line: “You can achieve things alone,” Rashford states near the end of his episode, in a line that feels like it should be painted on the wall of a training room or slapped on a Successories poster, “but having the help of people, you’ve got it a lot easier. If everyone’s together, and everyone’s supporting, it’s easier for an individual to achieve his dream and achieve greatness.”

Our Call: STREAM IT. If you’ve got a younger viewer in your house who wants to learn about on-field greatness without a lot of messy context, Greatness Code has just what you need.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Where to Watch ‘Dark Winds’

George R.R. Martin is finding new and exciting ways to never finish the final book installments of the Game of Thrones series. The author is one of several high-profile producers involved in the the much-anticipated new series Dark Winds, which centers on a spate of crimes being investigated on a Navajo Nation reservation in the early 1970s.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Crimes of the Future’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

If you don’t feel like watching dinosaurs eat people in Jurassic World Dominion, you can always watch little kids eat plastic instead, in Crimes of the Future, the new David Cronenberg movie that opens in theaters nationwide this weekend. Described as a body-horror film, Crimes of the Future stars...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Queer As Folk’ On Peacock, A Reboot Of The British And American Series That Throws A Tragedy Into The Mix

The format of Queer As Folk has proven to be durable, mainly because it’s basically about a group of friends. We are now on the third iteration of the series, after Russel T. Davies’ British original and the Showtime American version, and the format holds up. Just change location, introduce a new group, and things are fresh again. But can the format withstand all the  things the LGBTQIA community faces in 2022? QUEER AS FOLK: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: In the midst of a pulsating electronic track and videos of skimpily-clad men, two men have vigorous sex. The Gist: One of...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 7 Episode 5 Premiere?

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars continues to serve talent above all else as Season 7 rolls along. And while we’re lacking the drama of eliminations, we have all-new drama in the form of blocking. The strategies are in play, strong queens are being targeted, and we have no idea how this whole new set of rules is gonna play out. We wouldn’t want an all-winners season to play out any differently, TBH. So, what’s next for these winners? And more importantly, how can you watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 online for free? And what time does Episode 5 premiere?...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Manchester United#Old Trafford#Espn
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Trees of Peace’ on Netflix, A Beautiful Movie About The resilience of Rwandan Women

In the aftermath of the Rwandan genocide, women were at the forefront of the country’s rehabilitation and have since become the a beacon for women in government as the country with the largest number of women in government in the world. Based on true events, writer and director Alanna Brown fictionalized a story about women forging unexpected connections during this tumultuous time. The 2021 film lands on Netflix today.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

NFL Ordered Jennifer Lopez to Cut Her “Kids in Cages” Halftime Moment The Night Before Super Bowl LIV

The National Football League ordered that Jennifer Lopez remove the “kids in cages” imagery from her 2020 Super Bowl LIV halftime show the night before the game, according to the new JLo Netflix movie Halftime. The documentary, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday night and will release on Netflix on June 14, follows Lopez as she prepares for her Super Bowl halftime performance. Though she only has about six minutes of stage time, thanks to the fact that she is co-headlining with Shakira, she wants to make it count—including a powerful statement aimed at then-president Trump’s expanding immigration detention...
NFL
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
Decider.com

How to Watch TV: Amazon Freevee Is a Great Place to Start

TV is fantastic. Yes, there are too many streaming services. Yes, too many of them are too expensive. Yes, picking a new TV show is hard. Yes, last year’s TV sticks are slow and unresponsive. You know what? I don’t care. There has never been a better time in the history of the universe to watch TV. I’m rewatching Friends. Every Bravo show is now next-day on Peacock. So You Think You Can Dance is back. Atlanta will have two seasons this year. The Boys, Ms. Marvel, For All Mankind, and Peaky Blinders all have new seasons that just started, or are about to start. For...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Sports
Decider.com

‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes of ‘Ms. Marvel’ Will There Be on Disney+?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is back on your screens via Ms. Marvel, the latest live-action superhero show on Disney+. The series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a Marvel fan just like all of us who just so happens to find out that she’s got some superpowers of her own. What’s up with those powers? What evil lurks in the shadows of Jersey City? And will she ever be able to team up with Captain Marvel herself?!
TV SERIES
Bossip

Golden State Snow Bunny: Steph Curry’s Divorcé Dad Dell Shows Up To NBA Finals With Rumored New Boo

Steph Curry may have been the star of Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, but Steph Curry’s dad was the one getting all the attention online. During the first half of the game, the Boston Celtics were beating the Golden State Warriors 54-49, and even though the lead was small, fans were already convinced Jayson Tatum and his team were poised to take a 3-1 series lead last night. But, as things got down to the wire, Steph got to work, putting up a whopping 43 points and winning the game 107-97 as the series heads back to California next week.
BOSTON, MA
Decider.com

Netflix’s ‘Troll’ Roars to Life with Chilling Teaser Trailer

Netflix is awakening the beast in the new trailer for its Norwegian film, Troll. In a first look at the upcoming Roar Uthaug release, a group of unlucky adventurers comes much closer to the titular monster than they were expecting, giving them less of a thrill and more of a fright. The teaser opens with a voiceover in Norwegian, saying “Made of earth and stones.” As Nora (Ine Marie Wilmann) and her father ride in a helicopter over the snowy Scandinavian mountains, she says, “A snowclad heart and icy bones.” Once she’s arrived at her destination, Nora stands in a giant indentation in...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Is ‘Hustle’ Based on a True Story?

Netflix’s new Adam Sandler film, Hustle, incorporates plenty of reality into its DNA. In the film, which is co-produced by LeBron James, Sandler plays Stanley Sugarman, a basketball scout for the very real Philadelphia 76ers. And loads of NBA personalities, including former players Shaquille O’Neal, Allen Iverson, Julius Irving, Kenny Smith, and current players including Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, and Seth Curry, appear throughout the film.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Decider.com

Does ‘Fire Island’ Pass the Bechdel Test? One Tweet Is Making Fans Livid

The Bechdel Test has become a measure of representation (specifically representation of women) in film in recent years. The test, named for its creator, Alison Bechdel, consists of three criteria for a film: It has to have at least two [named] women in it; these women must talk to each other; and their conversation(s) must be about something besides a man. After writer and podcast host Hanna Rosin watched the new Hulu film Fire Island, she tweeted that the film, which consists of a mostly gay, male Asian cast, should receive “an F- on the Bechdel Test in a whole new way.”
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Ms. Marvel’ On Disney+, Where A Teenager From Jersey City Becomes A Superhero Via A Family Heirloom

Everything in the MCU is connected, even a coming-of-age series about a teen learning about newly-acquired superpowers. So if anyone thinks Ms. Marvel is a one-off, you’d be wrong: This series’ star, Iman Vellani, is set to star with Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris in The Marvels next year. So lets sit back and find out just how Kamala Khan became Ms. Marvel, shall we? MS. MARVEL: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: Paper cutout animations of The Avengers, with a narration by a teenager named Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). The Gist: Kamala is 16 and lives in Jersey City with her parents Muneeba...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

HBO Max Cancels ‘Made For Love’ After 2 Seasons

HBO Max‘s very first original series has been canceled after just two seasons. The dark romantic comedy series Made For Love just wrapped its second season on May 19, which will serve as its series finale. “We are tremendously grateful for the truly spectacular journey of these past two seasons, courtesy of Alissa Nutting, Christina Lee, Cristin, Billy, Ray and the entire ‘Made for Love’ cast and creative team – especially Zelda the talking dolphin and everyone’s favorite synthetic love interest, Diane,” said reps for HBO Max in a statement Friday. “Like a Gogol chip, the series will always be on...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Warriors vs. Celtics Game 3 Live Stream: Where To Watch The 2022 NBA Finals Live Online

The NBA Finals moves to Boston as the Celtics host the Golden State Warriors in pivotal Game 3! Steph Curry scored a game-high 29 points, Jordan Poole had 17, and Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson added 11 points apiece as the Warriors evened the series at 1-1 with a 107-88 Game 2 victory. The Warriors once again erupted in the third quarter, outscoring Boston 35-14 and capping off their run with a dagger of a midcourt three from Poole. Jayson Tatum bounced back from a poor shooting performance in Game 1 with 28 points on 8-19 shooting, but only two other Boston...
BOSTON, MA
Decider.com

‘American Idol’ at 20: Watching The Pilot Reveals How Reality TV Has Become More Sanitized and Less Satisfying

The year was 2002, and the Billboard Top 100 was graced by Nelly, Avril Lavigne, Sean Paul and (tragically) Nickleback. Those days are long gone, but I recently transported myself back to the early aughts by re-watching what was once a reality TV juggernaut: American Idol. When it first premiered two decades ago, the colossal hit promised to find us our new Britney, Justin or Aaliyah. But did it? 20 years after the very first episode aired on FOX in June, 2002, it’s clear that American Idol had some serious problems on launch; but the show that airs now might not...
TV SHOWS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain’ on HBO Max, a Probing and Insightful Documentary About a Singular Personality

Now on HBO Max, Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain was a well-received documentary about a widely beloved subject upon its theatrical release in summer 2021, until it was revealed that director Morgan Neville used digitally manipulated audio to recreate Bourdain’s voice for pieces of the film’s narration. The controversy about a small detail – should we chalk it up as transparency issues, since Neville didn’t disclose his methods ahead of time? – overshadowed the overall consensus that the doc does right by Bourdain, the TV chef, travel-show host and bestselling author who won many fans with his magnetic personality. Whether Neville’s method ruffles your feathers or not (I feel like Werner Herzog would praise him for pursuing the “ecstatic truth”), Roadrunner is likely to rank among Motown exploration 20 Feet from Stardom and Mr. Rogers bio Won’t You Be My Neighbor? among the documentarian’s best work.
MOVIES
Decider.com

With ‘Hustle’ and ‘Uncut Gems,’ Adam Sandler Is The New King of Basketball Movies

For over 20 years, the phrase “an Adam Sandler movie” has meant something specific. In the ’90s, it meant an absurd comedy with an edge, likely to make you laugh, cringe, and cheer for a down-to-earth idiot portrayed by Sandler. In the 2010s, after a slew of critical bombs, “an Adam Sandler movie” took on a derogatory slant—a euphemism for a very bad movie filled with cheap-shot jokes. But, with the arrival of Sandler’s dramatic successes like Uncut Gems and, as of today, Hustle, there may be a new meaning to the phrase—basketball movies. Hustle, which began streaming on Netflix today, stars...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

22K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy