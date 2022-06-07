Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Greatness Code’ Season 2 on Apple TV+, a Micro-Documentary Series Focusing on Athletes’ Moments of Glory

What does it take to be truly great? That’s the focus of the Apple TV+ mini-documentary series Greatness Code , which returns for a second season of short-bite profiles of some of the world’s top athletes. In episodes that run a scant 10 minutes or so, luminaries from around the world of sports recount some of their most triumphant moments in a light, accessible format that keeps its focus tight and doesn’t overstay its welcome.

GREATNESS CODE : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

Opening Shot: Video-game-like computer-generated graphics depict Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford stepping onto the pitch at Old Trafford in front of a roaring crowd.

The Gist: Some sports documentaries are sprawling, expansive, novel-length exercises in athlete hagiography. Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance got 10 hours; Tom Brady’s Man In The Arena got the same. Greatness Code isn’t one of those efforts. The Apple TV+ mini-documentary series, which just returned for its second season, is an exercise in quick, simple storytelling, with each episode running barely more than 10 minutes. There’s no outside voices here, no broad attempt to contextualize–there’s just a single, hugely-famous athlete addressing the camera. They’re telling their own story, telling of a pivotal moment in their career where they achieved greatness, paired with footage of those moments and highly-stylized graphics.

Photo: Apple TV+

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? ESPN’s 30 For 30 , but without the negative stuff, and boiled down to Quibi-size bites.

Our Take: It might be easy to dismiss the ambitions of Greatness Code ‘s creators as too modest, too fluffy. The ten-minute-ish documentaries don’t delve deep into the nuances of sport, the difficult realities, the broader context in which the moments they profile occurred. One could argue that it’s a little too celebratory–letting athletes pump up their own legends with no pushback, no contrasting voices, no restraint. If you squint hard enough, you could be forgiven for thinking that these episodes feel like little more than overly-long versions of Nike’s “Just Do It” commercials.

To do so would be to misunderstand the purpose of the show, I think.

Yes, there’s not a ton of substance here. These are not the in-depth, incisive, revealing kind of sports documentaries we’ve come to expect from sources like ESPN’s venerable 30 For 30 series. But they’re highly-accessible, inoffensive and family-friendly documentaries that could serve as a great introduction to various sports for younger viewers. As a child of the ‘80s and ‘90s, I grew up on content like this–books and VHS tapes about the “greatest sports moments” that took a wide-but-not-deep view of their subjects.

And I loved them, which means they absolutely served a purpose–they helped seed my later love of those sports, even if my perception of those sports would change greatly over the years.

For the jaded, highly-informed adult sports fan, there might not be much to appreciate here. But for a younger viewer or athlete–say, a middle-schooler gearing up for their next softball or soccer game–Greatness Code might be just the thing. There’s drama, but not the messy real-life drama; it’s all between the lines here, all stories of how an athlete faced down a moment of greatness and pulled it out.

The second-season opener features Manchester United star Marcus Rashford, talking about the moment he was unexpectedly called into action for his first appearance with the big club in a Europa Cup match when he was only 18 years old. His team needed to win by one goal to move ahead on aggregate, and Rashford scored two himself, a stunning debut that helped his team advance and set his top-flight career into high gear.

Sex and Skin: None; this is perfectly family-friendly content.

Parting Shot: Rashford speaks of how his smash-success debut game marked the culmination of his sporting dreams, the step from football-academy days to “playing with the big boys”, as the screen fades back to CGI Marcus running on the pitch again, and unseen football fans chant “Glory, Glory Man United”. It’s a tight tie-off of the episode, with no loose ends left behind, just like each episode in the series.

Sleeper Star: There’s no time for sleepers in these quick-hit, single-focus episodes; each athlete is the sole star of their own episode.

Most Pilot-y Line: “You can achieve things alone,” Rashford states near the end of his episode, in a line that feels like it should be painted on the wall of a training room or slapped on a Successories poster, “but having the help of people, you’ve got it a lot easier. If everyone’s together, and everyone’s supporting, it’s easier for an individual to achieve his dream and achieve greatness.”

Our Call: STREAM IT. If you’ve got a younger viewer in your house who wants to learn about on-field greatness without a lot of messy context, Greatness Code has just what you need.