5 Things To Know About Dior’s New Couture-Inspired High Jewellery Collection

By Rachel Garrahan
Vogue
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn her 24 years as creative director at Dior Joaillerie, Victoire de Castellane has explored every aspect of the Christian Dior universe, from the designer’s beloved...

www.vogue.co.uk

Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Sparkles in Edgy Plunging Dress & Platform Heels for Bulgari High Jewelry Gala in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Priyanka Chopra brought star power to the red carpet while attending the Bulgari Gala in Paris. The actress attended the occasion with numerous stars and Bulgari ambassadors, including Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK’s Lisa. While attending the occasion, the “Quantico” star left her hotel and arrived in a gleaming bronze gown. The piece featured a draped long skirt and plunging waist-length neckline. complete with long sleeves. Covering the dress were deep bronze sequins that glittered and gleamed as they caught the light. Chopra’s look was finished with a diamond statement necklace, which was shaped like a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Womenswear Label Rationalle Drops "Intimate Dialouge" Collection

Founded by Erica Kiang, New York-based womenswear brand Rationalle has just unveiled its latest line, “Intimate Dialogue,” presenting reimagined basics and custom prints in an attempt to dive deeply into the relationship we have with our surroundings. Inspired by the city of New York, the newest collection is...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Everything to Know About the Adidas x Gucci Collection

Click here to read the full article. The highly anticipated Adidas x Gucci collaboration is finally here. After debuting at Gucci’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear runway show in February, the design house has released its Adidas x Gucci collection for purchase.More from WWDPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second DropLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met Gala The collection includes pieces across women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, and also offers shoes, accessories, jewelry and lifestyle pieces. The collaboration merges the Adidas and Gucci logos and popular...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Pixie Lott’s Schiaparelli Couture Wedding Gown Felt Like “A Dream Come True”

Pop singer Pixie Lott and model and designer Oliver Cheshire always knew they wanted to enjoy a long engagement. But when Oliver surprised Pixie by getting down on one knee outside St Paul’s Cathedral in 2016, neither of them thought it would be six years before they eventually made it down the aisle. “We had no idea the pandemic was around the corner,” says Pixie, who fell for the model after they met at a Vivienne Westwood party during London Fashion Week and swapped BBM Messenger pins. “We moved the date three times in total – it felt like it was never going to happen.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Page Six

Nicole Kidman ‘begged’ to wear Miu Miu mini on Vanity Fair cover

Nicole Kidman’s not one to skirt the issue. During a recent chat with “Moulin Rouge” director Baz Luhrmann for Vogue Australia, the Oscar winner revealed what she really thought about modeling that controversial Miu Miu mini on the cover of Vanity Fair’s 2022 Hollywood Issue. “I showed up and they had another outfit for me and I was like, ‘No, no, I like this one! Am I allowed to wear that?’” Kidman, 54, recalled of the pleated bra top and low-slung skirt. “And [the stylist] Katie Grand, who’s just fantastic, was on Zoom, and Katie was like “You’re willing to wear that?!’...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Ones to Watch: 6 Brands in the 2022 Couture Jewelry Show’s Design Atelier

Each year the Couture jewelry show welcomes a mix of new brands into the fold, helping to link them up with the creatives, buyers and executives who walk the Las Vegas show. The 2022 edition is no exception, once again shining a light on some newer talents as well as brands just new to the trade show. Here WWD aims a spotlight on six brands in the freshman class of 2022 Design Atelier, the show’s incubator for fresh jewelry talent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Page Six

Winona Ryder stars in new Marc Jacobs campaign, two decades later

Winona forever. The ‘90s icon is back and better than ever in the new glam-grunge Marc Jacobs campaign, 19 years after starring in the designer’s spring 2003 ads. The “Stranger Things” actress, 50, was snapped by Harley Weir and styled by Emma Wyman for the new spots. Ryder, 50, models the J Marc shoulder bag ($395) in the images and wears archival runway pieces from the brand, along with sky-high platform heels. She rocks a baby blue slip dress with lace detailing, a black tulle skirt and more ‘90s-inspired looks. The “Reality Bites” star’s hair was styled in a piece-y pixie cut, while smokey eye...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

A Major Coco Chanel Retrospective Is Coming to the V&A

London‘s Victoria and Albert Museum is gearing up to open its first-ever Chanel retrospective show, dedicated to the legacy of Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel. The upcoming exhibition will cover everything from Chanel’s beginnings at her millinery boutique in Paris, to building her name into a fashion house, as well as her final collection in 1971. Based on the Chanel Manifesto shown in Paris at the Palais Galliera in 2020, the exhibit will feature iconic pieces including the 1916 marinière, jersey sailor blouse, the LBD and more. The V&A will be adding items from its very own archives for the show with over 180 looks alongside jewelry, accessories and perfumes displayed in the show.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jill Biden Makes First Lady Debut on ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Cover in Elegant Dresses & Classic Heels

Click here to read the full article. Dr. Jill Biden has landed her second major fashion magazine cover in under a year, as the newest covergirl for Harpers Bazaar’s June/July 2022 issue — which also marks the first time in the magazine’s history that a first lady has appeared on its cover. The fashion within her Philadelphia-set editorial is sharp and streamlined — but from Biden, we’d expect nothing less. The first lady’s primary cover features her in a navy skirt suit by Ralph Lauren, which includes a knee-length skirt and fitted blazer with a cowl neckline. Accessorizing her attire are...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Puts Sparkle in Her Step With Glittery Bow Pumps With Karl-Anthony Towns at Dior Men’s 2023 Show

Click here to read the full article. Jordyn Woods brought her cozy style sense to the Dior Men’s Spring 2023 collection show in Venice, Calif. on Thursday. The fashion influencer and style maven arrived on the blue carpet with her boyfriend Karl Anthony-Towns. Woods hit the scene in a short hooded dress by Christian Dior. Crafted in burgundy technical taffeta jacquard with the hallmark Dior Oblique motif. The garment is further enhanced with an embroidered bee emblem and an elastic waistband and drawstring cord. The social media personality added a touch of glitz to her look with a sparkling bracelet, layered diamond...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Naomi Campbell Time Travels for Self-Portrait’s Debut Handbag Campaign

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Han Chong is nostalgic for the ’90s, and has used the decade as inspiration for the debut Self-Portrait handbag campaign. He tapped a catwalk fixture from the era — Naomi Campbell — to star in the campaign, which features Brandy and Monica’s 1998 hit “The Boy Is Mine.”More from WWDBackstage at Balmain RTW Spring 2022Front Row at Tommy Hilfiger x Lewis x H.E.R. Spring 2020Self-Portrait RTW Fall 2020 The campaign is called The Bow is Mine, and Campbell is pictured (and filmed) discussing her prim, angular bag and insisting “the bow is mine.” Directed...
Footwear News

Kate Moss Goes Glam With Johnny Depp & Punk With Naomi Campbell Through Her Iconic Fashion History

Click here to read the full article. Kate Moss is a master of effortless style. That fact was cemented decades ago when she became one of the world’s biggest supermodels, alongside Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington in the late 1980s and ’90s. Merging effortless classic basics with grungy statement pieces — and bold shoes to boot, ranging from Hunter boots to towering Jimmy Choo platforms — Moss is in a league of her own when it comes to carefree style with an edge. To this day, the legendary British model holds influence in the fashion world — from her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Mugler’s Spring 2022 Collection Video Celebrates What Casey Cadwallader Does Best

Throughout his time as the creative director of Mugler, Casey Cadwallader has become a bit of a go-to designer for pop stars, with everyone from Dua Lipa to Cardi B eager to get their hands on his illusion catsuits. This high demand, as well as Cadwallader’s close proximity to the on-stage set, has allowed the designer to perfect the suit and fit an artist’s specific needs. “A performer essentially wants to feel safe on stage, they don’t want to fall out of something,” Cadwallader said during a Zoom meeting with reporters on June 2nd. “They keep evolving,” he said of the bodysuits, and Mugler’s spring ready-to-wear collection shows the latest iteration of what is now being referred to as the “pop star uniform.” So, what better way to show off the range of these pieces than to stage another one of his famed video presentations? For two seasons, Cadwallader worked with Torso Solutions to produce mind-bending fashion kaleidoscopes—and now, spring 2022 marks their third project together, as well as the most ambitious one yet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Watch BLACKPINK's Jennie in Chanel's Latest Animation Highlighting 2021/22 Métiers d'art Collection

Chanel has unveiled an animated film starring its ambassador, Jennie of BLACKPINK. The global K-pop star is reimagined as a cartoon character, wearing a double C-branded dress from the fashion house’s 2021/22 Métiers d’art collection presented in December 2021. The musician appears wearing rosy lipstick as she flies from Paris all the way to her home in Seoul, South Korea.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Jenna Blake’s Casual, Colorful, Modern-Meets-Vintage Jewelry to Debut at Couture

Click here to read the full article. L.A. designer Jenna Grosfeld is bringing her Jenna Blake collection of jewelry that mixes colors, stones and historical eras from Art Deco to the ’70s, to The Couture Show in Las Vegas for the first time. The lifelong collector has been to the show for many years — but as a consumer, buying antique jewelry. Now she’s participating as a retailer, selling her trademark vintage-inspired fringe necklaces, 1960s mariner link chains, 1970s bar cuffs, chunky stacking rings, crescents, enamel horns, shells and other charms, all of which take inspiration from René Boivin, Boucheron, David...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vogue

The Minimalist Maxi Skirts That Will Elevate Your Summer Capsule Wardrobe

There’s no fashion term I hate more than “frumpy”. Not only does it not have a male equivalent, but it also suggests that anything that isn’t traditionally figure-flattering couldn’t possibly be a good style choice. Thankfully, this attitude is all but obsolete in the fashion industry, with more oversized and covered-up styles being embraced by designer and high-street brands alike.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Collection

If Matthew M. Williams’ runway shows feel like stadium concerts, his pre-collections are the total opposite. Fuss-free in every way, they strip his Givenchy aesthetic down to its core: stark, streamlined, and distinctly contemporary clothes with industrial accents. “It’s very direct in how people would wear the looks. It’s not over-styled,” he concurred, during an appointment for his spring 2023 proposal in the house’s Avenue Montaigne showroom. The women’s opening look was a literal case in point: a finely knitted black stretch suit with flared trousers that created a languid silhouette, worn with just a bra. It had a kind of Gen Z exec realness—austere but sexy—likewise reflected in clean-cut blazers and leather jackets, polished workwear skirts, perfected baggy jeans, and cultivated cargo trousers.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Alexander McQueen Partners With 12 Artists for Pre-FW22 Collection

For its Pre-Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear offering, Alexander McQueen enlisted the creative expertise of 12 individual artists to create new works inspired by the collection. Reinforcing the idea that creativity emerges as a result of multiple perspectives, each artist was invited to choose a look from the collection and respond to it through their preferred medium.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

