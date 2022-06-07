ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Princess Eugenie’s son August made his first public appearance at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

By Alexandra Hurtado
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kJUgK_0g3PU7zA00

Princess Eugenie ’s son made his royal debut during Queen Elizabeth ’s Platinum Jubilee weekend. August Brooksbank joined his mom and dad, Jack Brooksbank , at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in London on Sunday, June 5. The Queen’s great-grandson looked adorable for his first public appearance sporting a blue sweater with the Union Jack.

RELATED:

Prince William and Kate share behind-the-scenes photos from Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkWqV_0g3PU7zA00 Getty Images

Eugenie shared photos of her little boy from the outing on her personal Instagram, including a video of August waving during Ed Sheeran ’s performance. “The Platinum Jubilee Pageant was just incredible. To all the people that took part, organised it, made it flawless for us all watching, THANK YOU. You made us all so proud,” the Princess captioned the post.

Several Instagram users pointed out the resemblance between Eugenie and her son. “Aaaaw, little August is the image of mummy!” one commented, while another wrote: “Precious little boy! Looks just like his mama!”


August, who is Queen Elizabeth’s ninth great-grandchild, is no stranger to his mother’s Instagram page, though his face is usually turned away from the camera. Eugenie and Jack welcomed their son last year . Back in February, the Princess celebrated August’s first birthday with a sweet tribute on her personal Instagram . “Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie. You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave. You have made us so very proud. We love you! 💙💙💙,” Eugenie wrote.

Several of Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren attended Sunday’s pageant. In addition to August, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ’s kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis , as well as Zara Tindall ’s children, Mia , Lena and Lucas Tindall , and Peter Phillips ’ daughters, Isla and Savannah Phillips , were also in attendance.


On Tuesday, Eugenie shared a roundup of photos from the four-day UK bank holiday weekend, writing, “Thank you, Your Majesty, Grannie, for 70 years of service, selflessness and dedication. You are such a shining light for us all. Just a final roundup of some epic moments of the most special weekend that I was so honoured to be a part of. From The Birthday Parade, to celebrating with @edencommunities in Paddington for their #bigjubileelunch to showing Augie the colourful pageant and ending cheering loudly for this remarkable woman.”

Comments / 1

Related
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Departure Forced Prince William and Kate Middleton to “Kickstart Their Star Quality,” Expert Says

As a former actress, it was Meghan Markle that had long been used to glittery red carpets. But, say experts, Prince Harry and Meghan’s departure from the royal family has now forced Prince William and Kate Middleton to “kickstart their star quality,” as the couple “have stepped up their glitzy appearances,” The Mirror reports.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

It Reportedly Wasn’t the Queen Who Pushed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Balcony Exclusion

The statement from Buckingham Palace read “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided…” to limit those on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour to only working royals. But, according to the Star, via OK!, though the official statement read it was Her Majesty’s decision, it was actually two other senior royals who put their foot down for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s balcony exclusion—Prince Charles and Prince William.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Phillips
Person
Zara Tindall
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Ed Sheeran
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news – Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are ‘being forced to accept a downgrade’ as they attend Jubilee

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle are 'being forced to accept a downgrade' as they head to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, a Royal expert claims. Australian journalist Daniela Elser has said that a "more cynical mind" might consider the Sussexes are returning to the UK to "make nice just as the biggest royal PR event in a decade rolls around".
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Inside Princess Charlotte's incredible royal gift bag from Jubilee concert

Princess Charlotte celebrated the Queen's epic Jubilee concert in style on Saturday, after being captured holding an incredible gift bag - and you won't believe what was inside. The seven-year-old could be seen holding a lavish purple bag which was complete with a special jubilee water bottle. WATCH: Prince William...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess Charlotte#British Royal Family#Uk#Princesseugenie
Hello Magazine

What the Queen really told Prince Louis on the balcony

The Queen enjoyed some heart-warming moments with her great-grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as they joined her on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the first time on Thursday. Trooping the Colour culminated in a spectacular flypast which kept the younger members of her family fascinated, and the...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Duke of Cambridge Allegedly Disliked Meghan Markle’s Political Views? Future King Reportedly Argued With Prince Harry Over His Concerns About The Duchess

Prince William and Meghan Markle never had the opportunity to be close to each other. After all, the Duke of Cambridge already had some reservations about the Duchess of Sussex even before her wedding to Prince Harry. In fact, Prince William never shied away from telling his younger brother how...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

In pictures: Harry and Meghan join royals for National Service of Thanksgiving

The Royal Family and guests have attended a service of thanksgiving for the Queen at St Paul's Cathedral - but without the monarch herself. She is resting at Windsor Castle and is believed to have watched the service on television. Many politicians were among the guests, including Prime Minister Boris...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Kate Middleton Reportedly Impressed The Queen By Doing This While Dating Prince William

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, has never been shy about her approval of Kate Middleton, 40, as a member of her royal family, spouse of her grandson Prince William, 39, and future Queen Consort. With her passion for philanthropy and elegant style, Middleton has long been admired by the Queen even before becoming the Duchess of Cambridge, as Princess Diana’s bestselling biographer Andrew Morton said to Ok! Magazine last week.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Heir Warned About Meghan Markle's Political Plans, Duke Will Reportedly Face 'Serious Problem' With Harry's Wife's Ambitions

Prince Charles is warned ahead of the possibility of Meghan Markle joining politics in the U.S. Many believed that when Prince Harry's wife does so, it may cause a problem in the royal household. Prince Charles Could Allegedly Face Problems If Meghan Markle Pursues A Career In Politics. Many believed...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Princess Beatrice's Father 'Canceled' Forever After Being Linked To Jeffrey Epstein Scandal? Duke Reportedly Using Queen Elizabeth To Return To Limelight

Prince Andrew has become a favorite subject of criticism since Virginia Giuffre accused him of s*xual assault and intentional infliction. In court documents, the alleged victim claimed she was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein’s s*x trafficking and abuse from the age of 16. Virginia Giuffre said Prince Andrew s*xually...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Prince William and Kate Middleton address Prince Louis' cheeky behaviour

It was a four-day weekend full of celebration to honour the Queen's remarkable 70-year reign. But it goes without saying that Prince Louis stole some of the limelight, winning over crowds with his hilarious reactions during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. During the course of the weekend, the four-year-old made headlines...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Why Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Skipping Meghan and Harry's Daughter Lili's 1st Birthday Party

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to the U.K. this week for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. While in England, Lili will celebrate her first birthday on Saturday, June 4—and her aunt Kate Middleton and uncle Prince William will be missing from any quiet family party, Page Six and Daily Mail point out.
WORLD
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy