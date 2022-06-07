Princess Eugenie’s son August made his first public appearance at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

Princess Eugenie ’s son made his royal debut during Queen Elizabeth ’s Platinum Jubilee weekend. August Brooksbank joined his mom and dad, Jack Brooksbank , at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in London on Sunday, June 5. The Queen’s great-grandson looked adorable for his first public appearance sporting a blue sweater with the Union Jack.

Eugenie shared photos of her little boy from the outing on her personal Instagram, including a video of August waving during Ed Sheeran ’s performance. “The Platinum Jubilee Pageant was just incredible. To all the people that took part, organised it, made it flawless for us all watching, THANK YOU. You made us all so proud,” the Princess captioned the post.

Several Instagram users pointed out the resemblance between Eugenie and her son. “Aaaaw, little August is the image of mummy!” one commented, while another wrote: “Precious little boy! Looks just like his mama!”

August, who is Queen Elizabeth’s ninth great-grandchild, is no stranger to his mother’s Instagram page, though his face is usually turned away from the camera. Eugenie and Jack welcomed their son last year . Back in February, the Princess celebrated August’s first birthday with a sweet tribute on her personal Instagram . “Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie. You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave. You have made us so very proud. We love you! 💙💙💙,” Eugenie wrote.

Several of Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren attended Sunday’s pageant. In addition to August, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ’s kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis , as well as Zara Tindall ’s children, Mia , Lena and Lucas Tindall , and Peter Phillips ’ daughters, Isla and Savannah Phillips , were also in attendance.

On Tuesday, Eugenie shared a roundup of photos from the four-day UK bank holiday weekend, writing, “Thank you, Your Majesty, Grannie, for 70 years of service, selflessness and dedication. You are such a shining light for us all. Just a final roundup of some epic moments of the most special weekend that I was so honoured to be a part of. From The Birthday Parade, to celebrating with @edencommunities in Paddington for their #bigjubileelunch to showing Augie the colourful pageant and ending cheering loudly for this remarkable woman.”