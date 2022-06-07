Fisher-Titus Employee Children's Scholarship
NORWALK — Ten scholarships were awarded to children within the Fisher-Titus family during a recent employee children’s scholarship awards ceremony.
This scholarship provides 10 recipients $1,000 each in financial support for their higher education. Recipients are selected from the submitted applications by a committee of local citizens who have no direct association with Fisher-Titus.
Fisher-Titus designates one of the 10 scholarships in memory of all employees who have passed away while still employed at Fisher-Titus. Special preference for this award was given to an applicant who is pursuing a career in health care.
This year’s recipients included:
• Ella Biettner, Daughter of Heidi Biettner, Physician Practice Nurse, Internal Medicine
• Leah Burke, Daughter of Mona Burke, Medical Auditor, Quality & Clinical Resource Management
• Kyle Flewelling, Son of Jenny Flewelling, Coder, Health Information Management
• Kennedy Friend, Daughter of Melissa Friend, Sr. Director, Business Development and Strategy Administration
• Layton Hauler, Son of Patricia Hauler, Biller, Patient Accounts
• Anna Kaple, Daughter of Dr. Scott Kaple, Physician, Internal Medicine
• Grace Kollars, Daughter of Jill Kollars, Financial Analyst, Finance
• Sophia Ott, Daughter of Heather Ott, Staff Nurse, Obstetrics
• Lindsay Roberts, Daughter of Karin Roberts, Director, Volunteer Services
• Isaac Romell, Son of Tiffany Romell, Staff Nurse, Obstetrics
