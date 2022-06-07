ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Authorities Seek Public Assistance Finding Robbery Suspect

By Ryan Saeler
butlerradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Division of the FBI and the Reserve Township Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in a bank robbery last...

butlerradio.com

Comments / 0

CBS Pittsburgh

Monroeville police searching for man accused of robbery and kidnapping

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are asking the public for information that could help them find a man who they say robbed a mini-mart shortly after he kidnapped an employee.Monroeville police hope surveillance video, which was exclusively obtained by KDKA-TV on Friday, will help identify the wanted man.Police said the man robbed the Alstan Mini Mart on Monroeville Boulevard around 11:15 pm on May 22. But the suspect did not have a difficult time getting inside the store. Detectives said about an hour prior to the robbery, the suspect followed a mini-mart employee as he drove home, robbed him at...
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Authorities 'actively investigating' homicide of New Kensington 9-year-old Azuree Charles

Authorities are still investigating the now-more-than-month-old homicide of a 9-year-old New Kensington boy, according to a statement Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli released Thursday. Azuree Charles was found dead May 4 outside his East Ken Manor home on Haser Drive. Authorities have not disclosed how Charles died, and no...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Romanian nationals facing new charges after more credit card skimmers found

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Two men accused of putting skimmers at Sam's Clubs in Allegheny and Butler counties now face new charges. The pair of Romanian nationals are now accused of planting devices at Sam's Club in Trinity Point Shopping Plaza in Washington County. Anyone who may have used their credit or debit cards at the store is being asked to check their accounts and report anything suspicious to the police.
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
KDKA News Radio

Shooting on Federal Street injures man

A man was shot on Pittsburgh’s North Side on Federal Street Thursday night just before midnight. When officers arrived they found the man and transported him to the hospital in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.
butlerradio.com

Police Searching For Tire Slashing Suspect

Police are searching for a suspect that slashed someone’s tires in Portersville. It happened at some point between Tuesday afternoon into early morning Wednesday at the Route 488 park and ride. The 57-year-old victim had three of his tires slashed on his Dodge Neon. The damage is estimated at...
PORTERSVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Violence and drugs delay opening of North Side's Sue Murray Pool

PITTSBURGH — Community and city leaders site an astonishing number of 911 calls placed last summer to the Sue Murray Pool. Calls ranged from overdose episodes just outside the pool, to threats of violence, even against lifeguards, "yeah, and even threats to the lifeguards, so we really want to address those things," said Krista Schlereth, who heads the Children's Ministry at Allegheny Center Alliance Church, witch sits about 100 yards from the pool.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Several young boys in Beaver County say woman tried to lure them into her car with cookies

ROCHESTER, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Beaver County have launched an investigation after several young boys told their parents that an elderly woman tried to lure them into her vehicle with cookies.This disturbing case is serving as a warning for other parents in Rochester Township."It makes me feel uncomfortable," parent Rafael Lopez said.Neighbors are on alert after several reports of an elderly woman attempting to lure boys into her car in Rochester Borough and the township. Lopez lives on Pennsylvania Avenue with his small children and said he saw the car on his street."It comes really slowly with tinted windows,...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police make arrest in shooting at Cambod-Ican Kitchen

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police have arrested a suspect connected to a weekend shooting on the South Side. According to a criminal complaint provided to KDKA, 27-year-old Christopher Young has been arrested. Young is facing multiple charges, including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and receiving stolen property. RELATED: South Side restaurant employee in critical condition after being struck by stray bulletEarly on  Saturday morning, employees of Cambod-ican Kitchen were cleaning up when bullets began to fly, destroying their windows, and then striking an employee, sending them to the hospital. "Within 10 minutes we hear "boom boom boom boom." We start hearing some bullets," said Daniel McSwiggen, an owner of the restaurant. The same employee who called the police was also shot. We will have more details as this story develops.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Authorities launch homicide investigation in death of shaken baby syndrome victim — 29 years after incident

Authorities are investigating the death of Samantha Delariva, 28, of Allegheny Township, who died last year from head injuries suffered as an infant. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office reported Wednesday — about six months after her death — that the cause of Delariva’s death was abusive head trauma and labeled it a homicide. The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office and the Allegheny Township Police Department are investigating, said Nicole Ziccarelli, Westmoreland County district attorney. No one has been charged with homicide.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Release More Info On Rt. 356 Crash

We have more information about a chain reaction crash that occurred earlier this week which delayed traffic but did not cause major injuries. The three vehicle accident happened shortly after 4 p.m. Monday on Route 356 in Butler Township. According to Butler Township Police, 22-year-old Skylee Fry of Lyndora failed...
BUTLER, PA

