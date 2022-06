The Mirror Lake Ladies’ Golf Association is back in action. Club members met on good weather Wednesdays in May to test out their golf skills after a long winter. Wednesday, May 24, was a lovely golf morning for the ladies to compete in the first Ace of the Month Day for this season. Game of the day was Closest to Pin on Hole No. 2. Therese Helmer won for Ace of the Month of May with her low gross score of 46. There were no winners of the closest to pin award.

BONNERS FERRY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO