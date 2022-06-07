ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa Senate race: Fetterman may not return to campaign trail for another month, per wife

By Zach Schonfeld
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CZdNY_0g3PSkCY00

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman’s wife told CNN on Tuesday that the candidate may not return to the campaign trail until July after suffering a stroke and disclosing the full extent of his heart condition.

“I think he deserves a month break to come back as strong as ever,” Gisele Fetterman said. “This is going to be a tough race and a really important race. I want him to be fully ready for it.”

When asked by the outlet if he would return to the campaign trail in July, she said “I think so.”

John Fetterman announced that he had experienced a stroke on May 15, two days after the medical event occurred. Four days after his stroke, Fetterman won the party’s nomination to compete for the Keystone State’s seat in the upper chamber.

Since then, Fetterman has undergone a procedure to receive a pacemaker with a defibrillator, which the campaign said would address Fetterman’s atrial fibrillation.

Earlier this month, Fetterman released a statement disclosing that he failed to follow up with his medical team after being diagnosed in 2017 with cardiomyopathy, a disease that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood throughout the body.

The campaign also released a letter from Fetterman’s cardiologist saying that the candidate’s health conditions shouldn’t pose any risk to Fetterman’s ability to campaign, so long as he follows his doctors’ advice.

Fetterman has not appeared in public since the stroke.

Gisele Fetterman pushed back on suggestions that her husband had not been transparent about his health, adding that the campaign was not opposed to the release of more information by Fetterman’s doctors, but Lancaster General Hospital has a policy of not talking about patient care.

“I think we’ve been incredibly transparent,” she told CNN.

Dr. Oz wins Republican Pennsylvania Senate primary

Gisele Fetterman, who serves as Pennsylvania’s second lady, has stepped into the spotlight since her husband’s stroke , taking a central presence on the campaign trail since the candidate was temporarily sidelined for his health.

The Hill has reached out to the hospital for comment.

John Fetterman will face Republican nominee Mehmet Oz in November’s race, which is among the most closely watched contests of the 2022 midterm elections.

Republicans are defending the seat after Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) announced his retirement, and Democrats have eyed the race as a prime pickup opportunity in a state that President Biden only narrowly carried in 2020.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Push to eliminate dark money from Pennsylvania politics

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Lawmakers and advocates gathered at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg to discuss a new report on money in Pennsylvania politics. “For Our Freedom,” a group pushing “to put the power back in the hands of America’s patriots” released a report on the impact of big, untraceable money on policymaking in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YourErie

PA Senate Race: Mehmet Oz wins statewide recount by approx. 900 votes

Harrisburg, PA – Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman announced today the mandatory statewide recount confirmed Mehmet Oz as the winner of the U.S. Senate Republican race. Oz received 419,999 votes, 951 more than the second-place finisher, David McCormick, whose vote total was 419,048. McCormick conceded to Oz last Friday ahead of the recount being […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
The Independent

Republican senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism and Buffalo massacre

A Texas Republican senator was spotted using his phone while witnesses gave their opening statements at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called in response to the massacre in Buffalo, New York.John Cornyn was seen looking down and scrolling on his device while a former US district attorney gave his remarks to the panel.Senators are meeting to discuss a rise in domestic terrorism including attacks by the far-right wing, including white supremacists and Islamophobic incidents. The Buffalo shooting is thought to have been committed by an 18-year-old who espoused the racist “white replacement theory”.Mr Cornyn has...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Mehmet Oz
YourErie

Police looking for two missing Pennsylvania children

WYOMISSING BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – The Wyomissing Borough Police Department in Berks County is searching for two children believed to be at special risk of harm or injury. Braelyn King is a 5-year-old black male weighing 61 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Aaliah King, a 4-year-old black female, weighs 47 lbs., with brown […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie man killed in weekend motorcycle accident

An Erie man is dead and a Corry man is facing numerous charges after a weekend motorcycle crash in Chautauqua County, New York. That crash happened Saturday, June 4 in the town of French Creek. Investigators said a pickup driven by 32-year-old Slater Lindstrom of Corry was driving south on Marvin Road and missed the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Motorcycle collides into back of semi on I-90 on June 5

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after crashing into the back of a semi truck on June 5. The crash occurred at about 6:04 p.m. on Interstate 90 near mile marker 3. The vehicles were traveling eastbound when they encountered the current construction zone. As the lanes narrowed, the traffic backed up. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Democratic Senate#Pa Senate#Cnn#The Keystone State
YourErie

Girard man scammed out of thousands

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Girard man is out thousands of dollars following an Amazon package-return scam. According to a Pennsylvania State Police news release, the 69-year-old male victim contacted PSP at about 7 a.m. on June 6 to report the scam. The victim had called a phone number for assistance in returning a package to Amazon. […]
GIRARD, PA
YourErie

Motorcycle collision leaves man dead in Chautauqua County

FRENCH CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Erie, Pa. man was killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday in Chautauqua County, state police said. At 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Jamestown troopers responded to reports of a vehicle collision on the intersection of Marvin and Belknap roads. The investigation revealed a 2012 GMC Sierra, traveling south on Marvin Road, […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Neighbors of blighted home comment on demolition

A blighted home in the City of Erie was torn down on Thursday. Chelsea Swift was live in the studio with more about what area residents say this means for their neighborhood. Chestnut Street residents say this will improve their neighborhood. They say police were often responding to drug overdose calls from that residence. A […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
YourErie

Homicide trial continues for murder of Patric Phillips

The trial for the fatal shooting of Patric Phillips is continuing with more prosecution testimony Tuesday morning. Prosecution called Michael Toles — the driver the night Phillips was killed — back to the witness stand. Toles testified Tuesday that he was aware that the suspects Derrick Elverton, Marshawn Williams and a third party were going […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YourErie

Wheelie on four-wheeler leads to medevac

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A teen on a four-wheeler recently required medevac to UPMC Hamot after an accident in Mill Village. The accident happened at about 5:53 p.m. on June 4. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the 17-year-old male driver was doing a wheelie on a 2000 Bombardier ATV when his foot got caught in […]
MILL VILLAGE, PA
YourErie

Blighted Chestnut St. home demolished

Work is underway to clear a blighted property in the City of Erie. A home in the 1600 block of Chestnut Street is being demolished. City of Erie Code Enforcement labeled the home on Chestnut Street as blighted earlier this year. The City of Erie Fire Department saw the property as a safety hazard. Now, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy