“Manhattan is only three miles wide and nine miles long. And everybody on the planet wants to be here,” said James Famularo. There are many reasons why people decide to leave Manhattan, but many need only one good reason to stay. For some, it’s the city’s retail and restaurant scene. If that’s you, James Famularo, president of retail leasing at Meridian, will tell you the retail section has never been busier, even during the pandemic. And here’s why:

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO