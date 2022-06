It's no secret that Food Network has changed a bit since its inception in 1993 (via Delish). At the time, the idea of a network dedicated to culinary programming garnered weird looks from investors and TV watchers alike, but look at them now (via WGBH). A few of the biggest stars that first appeared on the network in the late '90s and early 2000s are still beloved by fans today. When Giada De Laurentiis, Bobby Flay, and Ina Garten first appeared on a network that many thought unlikely to succeed, no one could imagine the level of fame that they would achieve. This is also because these celebrity chefs' first shows were simple, instructional shows, not all the flash and drama that we see today.

