Iowa Woman Flees Scene of Accident, Runs Over Deputy’s Foot

A two vehicle crash near Oyens injured a passenger in one of the vehicles. The Plymouth County Sheriffs Department says a vehicle driven by Michael Hindermann of Remsen rear-ended a small pickup at the intersection of Iowa Highway 3 and K64 around noon Thursday. The Hindermann vehicle which rear-ended the pickup flipped on impact, and rolled onto the driver’s side, coming to rest in the roadway. A passenger in the vehicle received non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to Floyd Valley Hospital for treatment. The Hindermann vehicle was totaled. The driver of the pickup, Garrett Liss, was not injured. Oyens Fire Department and Le Mars Fire Rescue responded to the alert. The Sheriffs Department says charges are pending in the case.

OYENS, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO