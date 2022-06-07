ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Rapids, IA

Iowa Woman Flees Scene of Accident, Runs Over Deputy’s Foot

By Andy
 2 days ago
An Iowa woman was arrested last week after a bizarre incident that ended with her driving over the foot of a deputy. According to NWestIowa.com, 44-year-old Mandy Lynn Davis was the driver of a vehicle involved in a car accident south of Rock Rapids on May 30 and drove away from...

